Justin Bieber accuses H&M of using his image without his permission

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Justin Bieber accused H&M of selling products with his image and lyrics without his approval.

The 28-year-old singer Bieber said items in one of the clothing brand’s collections, which included hoodies, T-shirts and sweatshirts with his likeness and lyrics, were not approved by him and encouraged his fans to fans not to buy the outfits.

“The H&M merchandise they made of me is trash and I don’t approve of it,” Bieber wrote on Instagram.

Faux pas in fashion: Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have collaborated with H&M

H&M has previously sold approved merchandise from the star’s tours, as well as collections modeled by his wife Hailey Baldwin.

An H&M spokesman said it had followed “proper approval procedures” as with all its other licensed products.