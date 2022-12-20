Justin Bieber accuses H&M of using his image without his permission

Justin Bieber accuses H&M of selling merchandise with his image and letters without his permission
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Justin Bieber accused H&M of selling products with his image and lyrics without his approval.
The 28-year-old singer Bieber said items in one of the clothing brand’s collections, which included hoodies, T-shirts and sweatshirts with his likeness and lyrics, were not approved by him and encouraged his fans to fans not to buy the outfits.
“The H&M merchandise they made of me is trash and I don’t approve of it,” Bieber wrote on Instagram.
Faux pas in fashion: Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have collaborated with H&M
H&M has previously sold approved merchandise from the star’s tours, as well as collections modeled by his wife Hailey Baldwin.
An H&M spokesman said it had followed “proper approval procedures” as with all its other licensed products.