Justin Bieber, 28 'closes in on $200million deal to sell his ENTIRE music catalog'

Justin Bieber strikes a deal to sell his entire music catalog for nearly $200 million, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The singer, 28, is reportedly in negotiations with Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital in a deal that would include both his publishing and recorded music catalogue.

The Sorry hitmaker – who recently came out at H&M – has released six studio albums over the years, along with numerous singles and collaborations with the likes of Ludacris, Nicki Minaj and Jaden Smith.

Hipgnosis Song Management offers investors the opportunity to earn royalties from the work of artists as diverse as Barry Manilow and Beyonce. The reported deal with Bieber would be the largest the company has ever negotiated.

The star is worth an estimated $300 million and has sold 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the most successful artists in history.

In May, Justin Timberlake sold his entire song catalog in a deal reportedly worth $100 million.

Rise to fame: JB rose to fame as a 15-year-old with the release of the 2010 single Baby

The hitmaker, 41, has teamed up with Hipgnosis Song Management according to The protector newspaper.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Merck and Hipgnosis – he appreciates artists and their creative work and has always been a big believer in songwriters and storytelling,” he shared.

“I look forward to entering this next chapter,” Timberlake added in a press release Thursday.

The deal between the former NSYNC star and the management company gives them 100 percent control and ownership of his interest in more than 200 songs he co-wrote.

Hipgnosis Founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis said, “Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years, but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

His hit songs, including “Cry Me a River,” “Rock Your Body,” “SexyBack,” “My Love,” “What Goes Around… Comes Around,” “Suit & Tie,” “Mirrors,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling” are among the most iconic of that period.’

Sold: Justin Timberlake sold his entire music catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, in a deal reportedly worth $100 million in May; Pictured on May 9, 2022 in Los Angeles

According to Mercuriadis, the sale took more than a year to complete is the third to be completed by Hipgnosis Song Capital in 2022.

This year, the company also took the stake of the late singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and 80 percent of country star Kenny Chesney’s royalties.

Timberlake’s music collection spans over 20 years and his solo career spans five studio albums and 40 singles.

The singer — who shares sons Phineas, two, and Silas, seven, with wife Jessica Biel, 40 — first found fam as a member of boy band NSYNC, in 1995.

The band, which consisted of Joey Fatone, 45, JC Chasez, 45, Chris Kirkpatrick, 50, and Lance Bass, 43, broke up in 2002.