Justin and Hailey Bieber face new security fears as their LA mansion is targeted by a trespasser

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were enjoying a vacation when police were alerted to an intruder at their Los Angeles mansion on Saturday.

The couple’s exclusive gated home was broken into by an intruder who was found ‘hanging by the barbecue’ before fleeing police on foot.

According to TMZJustin’s eagle-eyed security team spotted the intrusion, but when approached, jumped the wall and disappeared into the neighborhood.

Trouble: Justin Bieber, 28, and his wife Hailey, 25, were enjoying a holiday when police were alerted to an intruder at their Los Angeles mansion on Saturday

Sources told the website: ‘Cops were called to the couple’s home in an exclusive gated Los Angeles community last Saturday.

“Justin’s security guard said they saw a guy in the backyard, hanging out by the couple’s barbecue.”

They added when security approached the man: ‘He took off running, jumped over one of the walls and into the neighbourhood. Security gave chase but the guy disappeared.’

Luxurious: The couple’s exclusive gated home was broken into by an intruder who was found ‘hanging out by the barbecue’ before fleeing police on foot

The news comes after Hailey couldn’t contain her love for her husband as she celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old model declared that the pop superstar, 28, was the ‘love of my life’ in a sweet Instagram post marking the occasion.

Hailey shared several photos of the budgies kissing, including one that was apparently taken on their wedding day.

Still going strong: The news comes after Hailey couldn’t contain her love for her husband as she celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday

The blonde beauty wore her elegant white dress in the picture as a fit Justin leaned in to kiss her as he held her hands down by his side.

In addition to her white train, she had another sheer layer attached to her veil that spread even further out onto the lawn and had ‘Til death do us part’ embroidered on it.

She captioned her photo: ‘4 years married to you. the most beautiful person I have ever known… the love of my life. Thank God for you,’ adds a white heart and champagne flutes emoji.

Hailey emphasized their continued closeness with a sweet photo of herself resting her head on Justin’s shoulder as he drove a convertible.