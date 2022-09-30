Justin and Hailey Bieber affectionately hold hands while stepping out on a coffee run in LA

Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted drinking coffee at a cafe in Beverly Hills Friday morning.

The 28-year-old hitmaker and 25-year-old influencer stayed close by for most of their outing, and the happy couple made it a point to hold hands as they strolled down one of the city’s streets.

The couple’s coffee session took place just days after the social media personality’s bombshell podcast interview, in which she recounted her sex life with Justin and also shared that she had spoken to her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Justin kept it relatively casual during the coffee session, as he wore a slightly loose white t-shirt and a set of baggy shorts.

The Baby singer wore a cap that almost matched his bottoms, as well as sets of white shoes and two-tone Vans sneakers.

Hailey wore a light beige crew neck sweater and oversized pants in the same shade.

The entrepreneur added a bit of color to her look with a pair of light green sneakers and accessorized them with stylish tinted sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brown hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders like a waterfall.

Hailey was on Wednesday’s episode of the call her daddy podcasting.

Bieber candidly discussed her sex life with her husband Justin, who is already four years old, and revealed that they prefer to make love at night.

‘But I do like the morning’ [sex] too,” the star confessed. “I really like doggy style.”

However, trios would “not work” for Hailey and the Canadian, even though she admitted the idea “sounds a lot of fun and exciting.”

She also said her conversation with Gomez was about “respect. It’s all love.’

The influencer went on to say that she felt there was a “personal drama” between them.

The social media personality added: “She owes me nothing. Neither of us owe anything but respect. I have a lot of respect for her, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.’

Hailey then spoke about his engagement to Justin, just months after he broke up with Gomez in March 2018.

“Everyone on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect. [That] has brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is,” she said.

The Only Murders In The Building star took to her TikTok account on Thursday to speak about the response the entrepreneur received after the interview’s release.

Gomez criticized those who chastised Hailey for her behavior, speaking via e! News that their actions were ‘disgusting and disgusting’.

The executor then stated that ‘no one should ever be addressed in the way I have seen.’

She concluded by saying: ‘I hope you understand that this is much bigger than anything else’