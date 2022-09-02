Justice Judith Kelly says ‘cult’ of ‘anti-racism’ prevents honesty on Aboriginal domestic violence

A “cult of anti-racism” is stifling much-needed honest discussion about the “epidemic of extreme domestic violence” in Aboriginal communities, a Northern Territory Supreme Court judge said.

Judge Judith Kelly, 68, made the comments in a scathing speech that came back to Indigenous right-wing activist Leanne Liddle who blamed “structural racism” for the high poverty rates and incarceration of Aboriginal people.

Justice Kelly said the fear of being accused of racism prevents Australians from “talking honestly about the issues that exist and encouraging honest and open public debate”.

Her speech to female lawyers at a get-together last week was shared by Senator Jacinta Price of the Aboriginal Coalition, who agreed with the sentiment, and told Daily Mail Australia that people are effectively ‘silenced’ by discussing Indigenous domestic violence. .

Judge Judith Kelly (pictured) fears a ‘cult’ of ‘anti-racism’ is preventing honest discussion of an ‘epidemic of extreme domestic violence’ in Aboriginal communities

Judge Kelly — who was appointed to the NT Supreme Court in 2009 and has handled several domestic violence cases during her time — said that speaking honestly “does not require self-censorship for fear of being labeled a racist by the new’s ideologues.” anti’.-racism”religion.’

“The underlying assumption of this ideology seems to be that Aboriginal people must live in a permanent state of victimization, an assumption that is, in fact, deeply racist,” she said.

The stream of Aboriginal men going to prison is matched by a river of Aboriginal women going to hospital and mortuary

Judge Kelly warned that some left-wing activists would rather make accusations of “racism” than offer solutions to problems in Aboriginal communities.

“Among those addicted to this ideology, labeling someone or something as racist in many cases appears to be an end in itself — not a prelude to corrective action, but a substitute for it,” she said.

Justice Kelly said institutions such as the justice system should not be labeled as racist unless there is evidence that they “systematically treat aboriginal people less favorably on the basis of their race.”

She added: ‘It is important to invoke false claims of individual racism and false claims of systemic racism – as it is to invoke racism where it occurs.

“It doesn’t help to see victimization where it doesn’t exist. It also detracts from the search for solutions.’

Judge Kelly acknowledged that Australian governments have had racist policies in the past – Indigenous peoples were not given the right to vote until 1962 – but said ‘the fact that some of today’s problems have been caused or contributed to by past racism does NOT mean that they result of racism today.’

Rather than systematic racism, she said there are many more direct factors that lead to a lot of domestic violence by Aborigines.

These include: ‘unemployment and passive social assistance dependency; lack of access to appropriate education, health and mental health care; lack of adequate housing and resulting overcrowding; substance abuse; dispossession and loss of culture… and the ”rivers of grog” that flow through our communities.”

She believes one way to help is to raise awareness about domestic violence.

“Everyone is willing to talk about the over-representation of Aboriginal men in prison… but… the flow of Aboriginal men going to prison is matched by a steady stream – a river – of Aboriginal women going to the hospital and go to the morgue,” she said.

Coalition Senator Jacinta Price Shared Judge Kelly’s Speech

Judge Kelly also hit back at accusations that she had been racist by suggesting that “the violence had a traditional cultural aspect.”

“I said that not to denigrate Aboriginal culture, but because it is true,” she said.

In her speech, she cited Yolgnu’s customary law of Northeast Arnhem Land, which lists “being beaten by her husband” as one of the traditional punishments for “marriage problems.”

Senator Price made similar comments about what the judge called a cult of anti-racism in an interview with Daily Mail Australia last month.

She said an “activist class” of left-wing Australians is hurting efforts to tackle the high rate of incarceration because root causes are overlooked.

“You hear the activist class talk about the shame of high incarceration rates and they want to take measures that make it less likely that an Aboriginal person will be incarcerated,” she said.

“But we must not forget that the main reason why we are so often locked up is acts of violence.

“Usually, that violence is measured against our own people, those we are supposed to love, support and protect.

“So if we really start looking at things from a fairer perspective, we may be able to overcome some of these challenges.

Senator Price explained: “If we stop the violence, we will drastically reduce the number of incarcerations.

“But nobody wants to look at it from this perspective because we look at it through the lens of Aboriginal people oppressed by white Australia and” “White Australia is the cause of all our problems and therefore responsible for all our problems” when we ourselves take that responsibility to take to solve all our problems.

She added: ‘We need a more respectful, robust debate in this area that would silence normal Australians.

“I hear it all the time,” you can say these things Jacinta because you’re Aboriginal, but we can’t because we’re called racist.”

“Well, that has to stop, that nonsense has to stop. After all, we are all Australians and we should all be part of the conversation.”