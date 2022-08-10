Justice indicts Iranian for plot to kill John Bolton

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Wednesday charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with plotting the assassination of John R. Bolton, who served as national security adviser to President Donald J. Trump.

Prosecutors said the Iranian had offered $300,000 to hire someone to kill Mr. Bolton, a conservative foreign policy expert and hard-liner on Iran, in Washington or Maryland.

Officials from the department’s national security branch said Bolton’s planned assassination was likely in retaliation for the US military’s January 2020 killing of Qassim Suleimani, a top commander of the Revolutionary Guards, a power-base branch of Iran’s military. for the country’s ruling military and political elites.