Justice Dept. Will Investigate Environmental Racism in Houston
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Friday opened a wide-ranging investigation into the city of Houston’s failure to address environmental racism, including rampant dumping of waste — and even bodies — in predominantly black and Latino neighborhoods, officials said.
The investigation, in response to hundreds of complaints from residents registered by a local legal aid group, is arguably one of the most ambitious assessments of environmental justice the department has conducted in recent years.
The investigation will be led by the Civil Rights Division in coordination with the department’s new Environmental Justice Office. It will investigate whether officials in Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, have systematically discriminated against residents by allowing 11 of the 13 incinerators and garbage dumps to be located in the city’s northeast over the past few decades.
The announcement is part of the Biden administration’s wider effort to address racial inequalities that have relegated people of color to areas where they are at much higher risk of exposure to carcinogens and other harmful pollutants, flooding and a range of environmental contaminants that shorten lifespan, quality of life and property values.
Many of the issues outlined Friday by Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general who heads the civil rights division, stem from a decades-long history of injustice rooted in racism and malicious neglect historically by white local officials.
But some issues are more recent: The Justice Department plans to pay particular attention to reports that residents who call Houston’s 311 system to complain about dumping and other environmental violations are routinely ignored, Ms Clarke said during a conversation with reporters .
Illegal landfills in low-lying Houston “not only attract rodents, mosquitoes and other pests that pose health risks, but they can also contaminate surface water and affect proper drainage, making areas more prone to flooding,” said Ms Clarke.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, criticized the investigation, saying his administration had increased fines for illegal dumping and taken steps to improve conditions in the city’s black and Latino neighborhoods.
“The City of Houston was stunned and disappointed to learn of the illegal third-party dumping investigation launched by the United States Department of Justice,” Mr. Turner said in a statement. “Despite the DOJ’s rulings, my office received no advance notice. This investigation is absurd, baseless and unfounded.”
The mayor, who is Black, added that he had “prioritized the needs of communities of color that have historically been underresourced and underserved.”
The Justice Department’s investigation was prompted by a complaint from Lone Star Legal Aid, which has been following complaints from residents in northeast Houston. The area has become a dumping ground for “household furniture, mattresses, tires, medical waste, rubbish, corpses and vandalized ATMs,” Ms Clarke said.
Amy Catherine Dinn, the chief attorney in the environmental law division of the legal aid group, said: “This is all part of the city’s legacy of environmental racism, but that problem has gotten worse as the city has grown — and these neighborhoods have been robbed. of the resources that wealthier white neighborhoods get.”
Ms Dinn said local residents had carefully documented hundreds of incidents of illegal dumping on the residential streets surrounding a local landfill. They registered their complaints through the city’s 311 system, but waited months for help, while similar issues were addressed much more quickly in more affluent neighborhoods, she said.
“This is not a one-time problem,” she added. “The city has basically allowed this community to be used as a landfill.”
The environmental disparities described by the Justice Department on Friday are woven into the city’s urban fabric, a patchwork of commercial and residential buildings. Houston has some of the least restrictive zoning in the country; as a result, many of the city’s petroleum processing facilities, petrochemical plants, landfills and transportation sites have been placed next to low-income residential or working-class areas.
A study from 2016 determined by the Union of Concerned Scientists and Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services that people living in the Harrisburg/Manchester neighborhood of Houston, a predominantly Latino area bordered by industrial facilities, have significantly more cancer and asthma than people in others, whiter parts of the city are further removed from the bulky waste industry.
In May, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced a series of policies designed to elevate the department’s environmental justice efforts from symbolic to substantial — including the creation of an office within the department responsible for addressing of the “damage caused by environmental crime, pollution and climate change.”
Even before that, the department had begun investigating criminal and civil cases under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, beginning with an investigation into the sanitation and flood management system of Lowndes County, Ala., one of the poorest and most environmentally friendly areas.
In most of these investigations, including the Houston investigation, the department is trying to negotiate settlements with locals to address the issues found, Ms Clarke said.