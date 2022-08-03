Justice Dept. Subpoenas Pat Cipollone, Trump White House Counsel
Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel under former President Donald J. Trump who tried to stop some of his more extreme attempts to undo the 2020 election, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating activity leading up to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, said a person familiar with the subpoena.
It was unclear which grand jury had called Mr Cipollone to testify as a witness. Two are known to be hearing evidence and testimony — one looking into the plan of some of Mr. Trump’s lawyers and advisers to compile voter lists that would falsely claim Mr. Trump was the actual winner of the election, and one another focused on the events of January 6.
But Mr. Cipollone is the top White House official who worked for Mr. Trump during his last days in office, who is known to have been called by federal investigators to testify.
He was in the West Wing when Mr. Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol and the president repeatedly refused to recall them. Mr. Cipollone also attended several meetings leading up to the riots in which Mr. Trump and his allies discussed how to undo the election and keep him in office.
Mr Cipollone repeatedly pushed back on those efforts.
The summons was previously reported by ABC News. An assistant to Mr Cipollone did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
The appearance of Mr. Cipollone has been filed at a time when federal prosecutors are sharpening their focus on Mr. Trump, and not just to the people who advised him.
In recent weeks, investigators have been asking witnesses questions about Mr. Trump and his actions, including from people who worked in the White House. Two former senior advisers to Vice President Mike Pence — his chief of staff, Marc Short, and his chief adviser, Greg Jacob — recently testified before one of the grand juries, according to people familiar with their appearance.
Given the nature of Mr Cipollone’s work, it was unclear how much information he would provide. He was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot and the events that helped accelerate him, and sat for a transcribed, taped interview.
But certain conditions were discussed in advance and Mr. Cipollone, citing attorney-client privilege and executive privilege, declined specific conversations with Mr. to discuss Trump.
Mr. Cipollone witnessed some of the key moments in Mr. Trump’s attempt to undo the election results, including discussions about confiscating voting machines, interfering with the Justice Department and sending false letters to state officials about election fraud.
“That’s a terrible idea for the country,” he said of suggestions that the Trump administration would confiscate voting machines, adding, “That’s not how we do things in the United States.”
Mr. Cipollone was also in direct contact with Mr. Trump on Jan. 6 when rioters stormed the Capitol, telling the House Committee that he believed more should have been done to blow off the crowd.
“I think I was pretty clear that there had to be an immediate and strong response, a statement, a public statement, that people need to get out of the Capitol now,” Mr Cipollone testified.
Katie Benner reporting contributed.