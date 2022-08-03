Justice Dept. Subpoenas Pat Cipollone, Trump White House Counsel

Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel under former President Donald J. Trump who tried to stop some of his more extreme attempts to undo the 2020 election, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating activity leading up to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, said a person familiar with the subpoena.

It was unclear which grand jury had called Mr Cipollone to testify as a witness. Two are known to be hearing evidence and testimony — one looking into the plan of some of Mr. Trump’s lawyers and advisers to compile voter lists that would falsely claim Mr. Trump was the actual winner of the election, and one another focused on the events of January 6.

But Mr. Cipollone is the top White House official who worked for Mr. Trump during his last days in office, who is known to have been called by federal investigators to testify.