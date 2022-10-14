Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter’s review of Trump docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to halt the work of an independent arbitrator appointed last month to review documents seized during an FBI investigation into the estate of former President Donald Trump in Florida.

The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of the duties of the arbitrator, also known as a special master, who was assigned to inspect the records taken during the Mar-a-Lago search on 8 August and any that may be protected by nondisclosure claims.

The special master process has caused some delay in the Department of Justice’s investigation into keeping top secret documents in the residence. But one big hurdle was taken last month when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit placed a temporary injunction on the department’s ability to use the seized classified documents as part of its criminal investigation.

The move allowed a core aspect of the probe to resume, significantly reducing the likelihood that the process could have a significant impact on the study. Still, department attorneys returned to court on Friday to demand that the entire special master review be halted, saying the judge who made the nomination had no basis for doing so and that Trump was not entitled to an independent review of the case. seized documents or to claim privilege over them.

“Plaintiff has no plausible claim of executive privilege with respect to the seized materials and no plausible claim of personal attorney-client privilege with respect to the seized government documents — including any records with classification markings,” the department letter said.

“Accordingly,” she added, “the special master assessment process is unwarranted.”

The Justice Department says it has seized approximately 13,000 records, including about 100 with classification marks, during the court-authorized search in August. The department is conducting a criminal investigation into the retention of that data and whether anyone has obstructed the investigation.

As part of the investigation, the FBI has interviewed multiple Trump employees, including a lawyer for him who acted as custodian of the documents and who handed the investigators a signed letter in June stating that all the classified documents requested by the Justice Department in a subpoena had been traced and turned over.

Officers believed there was even more data in the house, returned in August with a search warrant and removed 33 boxes of documents, including material classified at the highest secret level.

weeks later, asked the Trump team a Florida judge, Aileen Cannon, to appoint a special master to do an independent review of the data. Kanon agreed, naming an experienced Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearieto inspect the files and separate any documents from the rest of the investigation that could potentially be covered by claims of executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.

The 11th Circuit then lifted Cannon’s prohibition on using the classified documents for the department’s investigation pending Dearie’s review, as well as a requirement that the Department of Justice provide that specific data to Dearie for its review.

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined a request from Trump’s lawyers to intervene in the dispute.

The Justice Department has repeatedly rejected the idea that a special master review was needed, and while it has been able to resume its review of the classified records, it said the investigation was still being delayed by the inability to review the much larger set of unclassified records. to use. documents as part of his investigation.

“The court order prohibiting review and use of the other seized documents also harms the government and the public,” the department said. “A magistrate has already found a possible reason to believe that data may constitute evidence of crimes, and the government has shown that there is a clear need for it.”

