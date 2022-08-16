Justice Dept. Objects to Releasing Affidavit Used to Search Trump’s Home

Mr. Garland agreed last week to release the search warrant used to search Mr. Trump’s private club, but has resisted attempts to release the underlying affidavit, a much more sensitive document that included the should contain reasons why prosecutors think that evidence of a crime could probably be found at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.



The investigation into the mishandling of government documents, while known for months, was not deemed as important as the department’s extensive investigation into the Capitol attack, which has drawn closer and closer to Mr Trump and his top advisers.

Federal agents removed top-secret documents when they searched Mr. Trump’s residence last week as part of an investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act and other laws, according to a search warrant released Friday.

At least one of Mr. Trump’s attorneys signed a written statement in June claiming that all material marked as classified and kept in boxes in a storage facility in Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government, four people with knowledge of the document. .

Even as the former president counterattacked, new details emerged about how Mr. Trump and his inner circle flouted the standards, and possibly the laws, that govern their handling of government documents.

According to two people aware of the situation, Mr Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, the man who oversaw presidential files during the administration’s chaotic shutdown, failed to make an attempt to extract materials. collect, box, and deliver to the National Archives — as previous presidents, and Mr. Trump’s own Vice President, Mike Pence, did.