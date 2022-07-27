Justice Dept. Asking Witnesses About Trump in Its Jan. 6 Investigation

But in recent days, Mr. Garland has repeatedly asserted his right to investigate or prosecute anyone, including Mr. Trump, provided the evidence leads.

“The Justice Department has taken urgent action from the outset to learn everything about this period and bring to justice all those criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power from one government to another. , which is the fundamental element of our democracy,” Mr. Garland told “NBC Nightly News” in an interview that aired Tuesday, when asked to comment on criticism that his investigation was moving too slowly.

Trump’s questions focused, among other things, on the plan he was pushing to derail congressional certification of Mr Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6, 2021, the person familiar with the testimony said.

Pence’s two aides who testified before the grand jury — Marc Short, who was his chief of staff, and Greg Jacob, who was his counsel — were present at an Oval Office meeting on Jan. 4, 2021, when Mr. Trump attempted to press Mr Pence to embrace the plan to cite the competing electoral rolls as a justification for blocking or delaying electoral college certification.

In recent weeks, the Justice Department has also seized phones belonging to two key figures, John Eastman, the attorney who helped develop and promote the plan to review the Electoral College’s certification, and Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who has been at the center of the related push to send the voter rolls pledged to Mr. Trump from the states Mr. Biden has won.

Prosecutors have also issued grand jury subpoenas against figures linked to the so-called fake voter scheme. Those who received the subpoenas have largely been state legislators or Republican officials, many of whom have put their names on documents proving they were voters for Mr. Trump from states won by Mr. Biden.