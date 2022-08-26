Justice Department publishes redacted affidavit explaining search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

A Florida judge on Friday ordered the Justice Department to disclose the affidavit explaining that it justified the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in August to seize boxes of classified documents. take, but obscured with significant chunks.

The DOJ said it kept large portions of documents redacted to protect the identities of civilian witnesses and members of law enforcement, including FBI agents, and fears this would affect confidence in the government’s investigation.

In summary, the government has well-founded concerns that steps could be taken to frustrate or otherwise disrupt this investigation if the facts in the affidavit are disclosed prematurely,” the document said.

All parties have demanded the release of the affidavit presented to a Florida judge who authorized the search earlier this month.

Trump hoped it would bring to light the lack of evidence against him, while his critics believed it would show how he was suspected of violating laws regarding presidential records and the handling of classified documents.

However, the Justice Department warned that it would endanger agents and informants and could jeopardize an ongoing investigation.

President Biden said Friday that it is up to the Justice Department to determine whether Trump has endangered national security by bringing the boxes to his home.

“We’ll leave that to the Justice Department,” he said at the White House when questioned by reporters.

Such documents — including agents exposing key pieces of evidence — routinely remain sealed during ongoing investigations, making the judge’s decision to reveal portions of them all the more striking.

But in recognition of the extraordinary public interest in the investigation into a former U.S. president, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered the department to release an edited version of the affidavit by noon Friday.

In his order, Reinhart said the darkened areas were narrow enough.

“I feel the government has fulfilled its duty of proving a compelling reason/good reason to seal parts of the affidavit,” he wrote, adding that obscured parts were needed to prevent witnesses, agents and parties. protect those who weren’t indicted – as well as the probe’s overall strategy and scope.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press officer, emphatically said on Thursday that “nobody” in the White House was informed of this month’s FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago that resulted in the removal of classified documents.

Her comment followed President Joe Biden’s strong response to the matter — following the publication of a letter to the nation’s archivist and Trump representatives going back and forth mentioning the White House counsel’s office.

That stock exchangeshowed as of the spring of this year that the White House deferred to the archivist about former President Donald Trump’s claims to the material the FBI wanted access to, but nevertheless revealed that the White House was aware of an argument over material that Trump voluntarily sent back.

She made the comment when asked by CNN host Don Lemon about “who in the White House knew about the investigation?”

“So those are two different things, so let me just say that. Look, when it comes to the research, the quest that we saw recently and that you’ve all reported on, we’ve been very clear about this. The president was not informed. No one in the White House was notified. We were not aware of the investigation,” she said.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden told reporters that we never tipped off about the FBI raid, which sparked protests from Republicans and from Trump and his allies.

‘I didn’t have any advance notice. No. Zero. Not a single bit,” Biden said, making a zero with his hand for emphasis.

Jean-Pierre repeatedly mentioned Biden’s pledge to restore the independence of the Justice Department, following Trump’s repeated public demands that investigators investigate his political enemies.

She said Biden had promised to “restore the independence of the Justice Department.”

“We do not comment, we do not interfere and we are not informed,” she said.

She did not immediately answer the question whether the White House knew the documents were in Mar-a-Lago, and kept her comments to the search.

“What we did is we procrastinated. We went to the Justice Department,” she told Lemon, who wanted to know, “Who are we?”

“I’ll leave the letter, let the letter speak for itself,” she said.

“I don’t have any specific names or specifics—the White House has deferred that to the National Archivist,” she said.

She referred to the decision to leave the archivist to privilege after Trump returned 15 boxes of material from Mar-a-Lago, following months of government requests.

A letter by acting head of the National Archives to Trump attorney Evan Corcoran as of May 2021, describes the FBI’s pressure to review 15 boxes of material after Trump authorized their return from the private club where he makes his home.

Trump tried to make a “protective assertion of executive privilege.”

Acting US archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote that it was the incumbent president who could claim privilege — and also disclosed communications with the White House office on the matter.

“The counsel for the president has informed me that, in light of the special circumstances presented here, President Biden is deferring my decision, in consultation with the assistant attorney general of the Office of Legal Counsel,” she wrote.

The tense exchange comes a day when Justice Department Justice Bruce Reinhart adopted an edited version of the affidavit used to justify the search warrant against the former president.

He ordered it to be released Friday afternoon, after media organizations intervened to release it. Prosecutors resisted, saying it could jeopardize his investigation or lead to witness intimidation.

The document is expected to be heavily redacted, but observers from all sides are waiting to see what it reveals about what the government determined in its potential espionage law and obstructionist investigation and what the FBI was looking for.

Trump ranted online on his Truth Social platform, dismissing claims that Biden was unaware of the raid, without providing evidence that he did.

Joe Biden said he knew nothing about the Mar-a-Lago break-in or the biggest political attack in US history. Does anyone really believe this???’ Trump wrote wrote.

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump also accused Biden of lying on Thursday morning after the commander in chief said he had been given “zero” advance notice of the FBI’s unannounced search for Mar-a-Lago.

“I don’t think anyone believes Joe Biden,” she told Fox & Friends. “We know it’s a lie,” she said.