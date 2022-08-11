Justice Department ordered to respond to requests to unseal warrant FBI used to raid Mar-a-Lago

The Justice Department has been ordered to respond to requests to unseal the warrant used in the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The magistrate judge who reportedly approved the unprecedented search, Bruce Reinhart, ordered the DOJ to file a response to unsealing requests from the Albany Times Union and conservative group Judicial Watch.

Reinhart said the DOJ’s response could be redacted “as needed to avoid disclosure of cases already sealed.” The DOJ now has until Monday to respond.

Reinhart, who was appointed to his current position in 2018, is said to have signed the sealed FBI warrant.

Trump had sued Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and other political entities for promoting stories he colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Eric said attorney Christina Bobb had to wait at the end of a driveway during the search. Pictured: Armed Secret Service agents stand outside the entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, late Monday, Aug. 8.

Secret service members stand guard outside the Mar-a-Lago home of former US President Donald Trump after Trump said FBI agents raided the house, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, August 8, 2022

The Secret Service watches as the FBI removes a dozen boxes from the property

Trump’s club in Palm Beach, Florida was robbed on Monday while he was in New York City

The judge, in his June 22 denial, cited part of the U.S. code requiring magistrate judges to disqualify themselves if they “have personal biases or prejudices about any party, or have personal knowledge of disputed evidence related to the proceeding.”

Reinhart did not specify whether he had a personal preference for Trump, Clinton or any of the dozen defendants in the lawsuit.

On Monday, dozens of FBI agents descended on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified documents with him when leaving the White House.

While agents typically gave Trump’s team a copy of the warrant, his son Eric Trump claimed to DailyMail.com that agents would not hand over the document.

In an exclusive conversation with DailyMail.com, the former president’s son said the 30 officers who arrived at the property asked staff to turn off the security cameras, but they refused.

Former US President Donald Trump exits Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City

Two days after the raid, Trump spent about four hours pleading for the Fifth as part of James’ civil investigation into the Trump organization’s finances

The above timeline highlights just some of former President Donald Trump’s battles with the National Archives since he left office, including an unrelated January 6 court battle

He also said the lawyer was forced to stand at the end of the Mar-a-Lago driveway as the team searched — and allegedly used safes to break into his father’s safe.

Eric said his father’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, was forced to stop at the end of the Mar-a-Lago driveway during the raid.

“There are 30 agents there,” he recalled of Monday’s search in a phone call to DailyMail.com. “They told our lawyer… you must leave the premises now. Turn off all security cameras.”

“They wouldn’t give her the search warrant,” he claimed. “So they showed her from about ten feet away. They wouldn’t give her a copy of the search warrant.’

The claim runs counter to what Bobb told the New York Times – that she received a copy of the warrant. Bobb said officers removed about a dozen boxes from the property.

Donald Trump complained on Wednesday that the FBI blocked his lawyers from the property during the raid on his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, suggesting that agents may have “planted” evidence.

“The FBI and others from the federal government would not allow anyone, including my lawyers, to come near the areas searched and otherwise viewed during the Mar-a-Lago raid,” Trump posted on his Truth Social page on Wednesday. . morning.

“Everyone was asked to vacate the property, they wanted to be left alone, with no witnesses to see what they were doing, or hopefully not ‘planting’,” he continued, doubting the raid was going well. was executed.

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration said it had removed 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago, about 12 months after Trump left office. Some of those files were apparently labeled “classified.”

The National Archives had asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the ex-president may have mishandled top-secret documents, it was reported in May.

Four senior DOJ officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago in early June to talk to the former president’s lawyers about the documents, CNN reported the day after the FBI raid.

Trump claimed after the raid that his lawyers had cooperated with FBI requests and, as instructed, installed an additional lock in the room where the documents were stored.

“In early June, the DOJ and FBI asked my legal representatives to put an extra lock on the door to where boxes were stored in Mar-a-Lago — we agreed on that,” the ex-president wrote.

They were shown the secure area and the boxes themselves. Then on Monday, without notice or warning, an army of agents broke into Mar-a-Lago, went to the same storage facility, and ripped open the lock they’d asked to install.

He finished: ‘A surprise attack, POLITICS, and all the while the country is going to HELL!’