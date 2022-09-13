Justice Department agrees to support Trump-backed candidate for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

Raymond J. Dearie, the former top federal judge in New York’s Eastern District, was suggested by the Trump team to oversee the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation: On Monday, the Justice Department said they had approved his candidate .

Federal Judge Raymond J. Dearie was one of the judges who approved a request from the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to supervise Carter Page, who was then a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign.

Trump’s request for the appointment of an independent arbitrator to hear the case over whether the former president erroneously removed documents from the White House was approved by a Florida judge.

His team submitted their candidates for the role of special master on September 9, and on Monday the Justice Department responded in the affirmative for one candidate and negative for the other.

The DOJ said they would consider playing Dearie and the two government picks – Barbara S. Jones, Thomas B. Griffith.

A fourth candidate, Paul Huck, was rejected by the Justice Department, with the government saying he “doesn’t seem to have the same experience.”

They said the three chosen ones have appropriate personnel to help them with the task.

Trump said earlier on Monday that he opposes the DOJ’s proposed candidates, but offered no explanation, with his lawyers claiming they want to be “respectful of both parties’ candidates.”

Plaintiff objects to the nominated candidates of the Ministry of Justice. Plaintiff believes there are specific reasons why those nominees in this case would not be preferred to serve as Special Masters,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

The Justice Department said all three retired judges have “significant legal experience, presiding over federal criminal and civil cases, including federal cases involving national security and privileges.”

Judge Barbara S. Jones (left) served on the Manhattan federal bench, while Thomas B. Griffith (right) served as a federal judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Jones served on the federal bench in Manhattan and has played the same role in previous high-profile investigations. She reviewed material seized during FBI raids on Trump’s one-time personal attorneys Michael Cohen, in an investigation related to hush money payments, and Rudy Giuliani, in an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.

Griffith was a federal attorney at the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. He was appointed to the Federal Court of Appeals in Washington in 2005 by then-President George W Bush, previously representing the institutional interests of the Republican-led Senate during the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

Dearie was the former top federal judge in New York’s Eastern District. He was nominated to federal court in Brooklyn by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1986. He served a seven-year term on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court – also known as FISA Court.

The proposed special master was one of the judges who approved a request from the FBI and the Justice Department to keep an eye on the then-Carter Page foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign.

This was as part of the federal investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Huck was a prominent Florida attorney who served as a general counsel to Charlie Crist when Crist was the Republican governor of Florida. He is married to Barbara Lagoa, a judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which would hear any appeal in the Trump case from Florida. He is listed on the Federalist Society’s website as an associate of the conservative legal group.

Trump’s attorneys said they believe the so-called special master should review all documents seized by the FBI during its search last month of Mar-a-Lago, including records with classification marks, and filter any documents that may be found. are protected by claims of executive privilege.

By contrast, the Justice Department said it does not believe the arbitrator should be allowed to inspect classified documents or resolve potential claims of executive privilege.

District Judge Aileen Cannon had given both sides until Sept. 9 to submit potential candidates for the role of special master, as well as proposals for the person’s scope of duties and the schedule for his or her work.

The back-and-forth over the Special Master takes place during an FBI investigation into the safekeeping of hundreds of classified documents recovered in Mar-a-Lago over the past year.

While the legal wrangling is unlikely to have major long-term effects on the investigation or significantly throw it off course, it will almost certainly delay the investigation by potentially months and has already prompted the intelligence community to temporarily conduct a separate risk assessment. to interrupt.

The Justice Department proposed an October 17 deadline for the special master to complete the review process, while the Trump team said the work could take as long as three months.

Although both sides met Judge Cannon’s deadline to supply potential candidates, their files made it clear that they have fundamental disagreements over the special master’s job.

That’s not surprising, given that the Justice Department had strongly objected to the Trump team’s desire for such an arbitrator and said Thursday it would appeal the judge’s decision to dismiss the ex-president’s request. to will.

At the heart of the dispute is exactly which documents the yet-to-be-appointed special captain must assess.

About 11,000 documents — including more than 100 with secret markings, some at the highest secret level — were recovered during the FBI’s Aug. 8 search.

In granting the request for a special captain, Judge Cannon ordered the department to temporarily suspend use of the seized documents for investigation purposes.

The Justice Department had said a special captain was not needed in part because it had already completed its own review of the seized documents and found a limited subset that may have related to attorney and client privilege.

It has maintained that administrative law does not apply in this investigation because Trump, no longer president, had no right to claim the documents as his property.

While the administration does not believe that the special captain should inspect documents with classification markings, the Trump team argues that the arbitrator should have access to the full tranche of seized documents.

According to a summary of its position set out in a filing Friday night, it disputes the idea that the “separation of these documents by the Department of Justice is inviolable” or that a document with classification markings should be considered classified forever.

And, the lawyers say, if a document is a presidential document, then Trump has an “absolute right of access.”

“So President Trump (and/or his agent) cannot be denied access to those documents, which in this case give the Special Captain legal permission to review firsthand,” the filing said.

Executive privilege generally refers to a president’s authority to shield information from the courts and the public to ensure the confidentiality of presidential decision-making, although there are limits.

A separate dispute concerns the special fee and the costs of the master. The Trump team has proposed dividing the costs equally with the Justice Department. The administration says the Trump team must bear the costs.

The department has been investigating the illegal holding of top-secret data in Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House, as well as whether anyone tried to thwart that investigation.

It is not clear whether Trump or anyone else will be charged.