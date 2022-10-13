SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that the Orange County, California, California Sheriff’s Department and Prosecutor’s Office had conducted years of a comprehensive prison informant program that violated the rights of criminal suspects.

The federal agency that started to research the allegations in 2016, a protracted report in which Orange County authorities describe the informers’ use from 2007 to 2016 and their failure to release information, as required by law, about incriminating statements collected by the sniffs to attorneys for the accused.

The report said the prosecutor’s office had failed to conduct a full investigation into the scandal that rocked the county of 3 million people and said it should “establish an independent body to investigate a conduct a more comprehensive assessment of past prosecutions involving prison informants”.

Orange County, which saw a number of criminal cases turned upside down when the allegations came to light, stopped using the informants in 2016, the report said.

“Failing to protect these fundamental constitutional guarantees not only deprives individual defendants of their rights, it undermines public confidence in the fundamental fairness of criminal justice systems across the country,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

The report comes years after the accusations One of prosecutors’ conduct occurred in the case of a man who killed eight people in a 2011 shooting at a hair salon.

Scott Dekraai pleaded guilty to the murders but was spared the death penalty because authorities had used an informant to gather information from him while he was being represented by a lawyer – who was exhumed when his lawyer indicated the snitch had also been involved in a other high-profile case.

In another case, a mobster charged with a 2004 murder took a plea deal and a shorter jail term after a previous conviction was dropped over concerns prosecutors had not shared critical evidence.

Messages requesting comment were left for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities can use prison informants, but they must not intentionally solicit information from suspects once they are represented by lawyers. In addition, prosecutors must provide evidence to attorneys that may be considered beneficial to their clients.

