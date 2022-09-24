Just Stop Oil’s London road-blocking campaign due to start next week with arrests of 3,000 expected

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Climate change supporters are plotting to paralyze parliament during a six-week campaign of chaos, a survey by The Mail on Sunday has revealed.

Just Stop Oil activists will block major roads and bridges around Westminster next month in a direct challenge to the conservative government of Liz Truss.

Organizers are preparing to arrest 3,000 of their volunteers during days of protest and disruption intended to push the police to their limits and clog the capital’s courts.

Details of the plot can be revealed today after our undercover reporter impersonated an eco-activist and infiltrated a series of Just Stop Oil rallies.

Climate change supporters are plotting to paralyze parliament during a six-week campaign of chaos, a survey by The Mail on Sunday has revealed. Just Stop Oil protesters are pictured here in Parliament Square in July

At a rally last week in Birmingham, Just Stop Oil founder Roger Hallam announced that the campaign will kick off next Saturday with thousands of protesters blocking bridges over the Thames in London ‘all day’. “This is like resistance, British style,” he boasted.

Hallam claimed the Metropolitan Police would be ‘too scared’ to arrest activists at first – but would be forced to do so if protests escalate. And then every day from then on people will be on the road in London and arrested.’

He said the group wanted to identify and recruit 1,500 people who were prepared to be arrested twice in London during the campaign.

Another activist, a former businessman in his late 40s, told a meeting in Norwich earlier this month: “We’ve talked to people in the judiciary and they don’t think the system can really handle the 3,000 or so arrests.”

Our investigation marks the second time in less than a year that we’ve uncovered Just Stop Oil’s plans to cause chaos. In February, an undercover Mail on Sunday reporter revealed how the group was planning to block oil refineries, highways and petrol stations across Britain.

Two months later, more than 200 people were arrested in a series of protests at major oil terminals. Activists later closed the M25 and targeted London petrol stations during a spring and summer of chaos.

Now, as part of the fall campaign, Just Stop Oil leaders have shifted their focus from targeting the oil and gas industry to their struggle in the heart of Westminster.

Activists blocked the entrances and exits of several gas stations in the capital in August.

The group has spent months recruiting people willing to go to jail for their cause through a series of meetings and workshops, both in person and online.

The bridges in central London will initially be the target of a protest march on Saturday. A series of ‘rolling’ roadblocks will then hit the area near Parliament Square. MPs will return from recess on 11 October. Specific details about locations will only be shared with volunteers that day.

Activists have recorded videos that could be published on social media if arrested.

Last night, a Met spokesperson said, “The Met is aware of Just Stop Oil’s planned activities. There will be a robust police plan to tackle criminal behaviour, antisocial behavior or disorder.’