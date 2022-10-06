Just Stop Oil protesters block roads around London’s Trafalgar Square

<!–

Dozens of Just Stop Oil activists blocked roads around Trafalgar Square this afternoon as they caused chaos in central London for the sixth day running.

About 35 protesters sat down with banners and clung to the asphalt as they continue to demand that the government halt all new oil and gas projects.

The organization said several different groups were involved in the action today on different roads, while the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were at the scene.

Just Stop Oil also said today: ‘A group of seven queer people have formed one of the roadblocks. They are dressed in drag to demonstrate their unapologetic queerness.’

It follows protests every day since Saturday, with the group blocking roads around Parliament Square, Waterloo Bridge and other parts of central London.

At approximately 12 today 32 supporters of Just Stop Oil peacefully blocked several roads around Trafalgar Square demanding an immediate end to all new oil and gas licenses

Just Stop Oil added that five Just Stop Oil activists were now in custody or serving time after taking part in protests – naming them as Simon Milner-Edwards, Margaret Reid, Michelle Charlesworth, Barry Mitchell and Joshua Smith.

It added that Scott Breen was jailed for acting against the Southampton to London pipeline and Elliott Cuciurean was jailed for acting against HS2.

In a press release announcing the protest today, veteran LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, 70, was quoted as saying: ‘There is no point in campaigning for LGBT+ human rights if we don’t have a planet to enjoy them .

“Climate destruction is an existential threat to the survival of queer humanity. In the tradition of LGBT+ direct action from groups like OutRage! heroic queer activists from Just Stop Oil take on the climate destroyers to save our planet from ecocide. They deserve our admiration and support.’

And protester Oliver Clegg, 19, a student in Manchester, said: ‘Queer people have never stood by while injustice has happened and we’re not about to start. Queer people defied, and continue to defy, the laws that hold us back.

‘We’ve never had anything handed to us, we had to fight for every single one of the rights we have now. And that fight is not over.

“The climate crisis has a disproportionately large effect on people who are already marginalized, including queer people. The climate crisis is a queer problem, and we are not going to stand by and let it happen.

“Civil resistance is a strong expression of queerness. We call on queer people to join us in civil resistance.’

Demonstrator Cat Acheson, 27, a sustainability researcher at the University of East Anglia, added: ‘We are in an economic and environmental crisis where oil companies are making obscene profits while climate collapse is spiraling out of control and ordinary people cannot afford to live.

‘Enough is enough. We need an end to all new fossil fuel extraction, a redistribution of wealth and affordable clean energy for all.’

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter today: ‘We are aware of the ongoing protest action in central London.

‘Protesters block traffic, after gluing and locking themselves to the road, at the top of Whitehall near Trafalgar Square. Officers are responding to the scene to remove protesters, we will keep you updated.’