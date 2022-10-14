Just Stop Oil activists throw tomato soup on Van Gogh's Sunflowers

<!–

Just Stop Oil activists have thrown Heinz tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece ‘Sunflower’ at the National Gallery in London.

Climate activists clung to the £84million painting in the latest demonstration following a series of eco-warrior stunts this week.

After throwing soup at the painting – which has a glass cover – protester Phoebe Plummer, 21, shouted: ‘What is worth more, art or life?

‘Is it worth more than food? More than justice?

‘Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?

‘The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of the oil crisis.’

Activist Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle, said: ‘UK families will be forced to choose between heating or eating this winter as fossil fuel companies reap record profits.

“But the price of oil and gas is not limited to our bills. Somalia is now facing an apocalyptic famine, caused by drought and fueled by the climate crisis.

‘Millions are forced to move and tens of thousands face starvation. This is the future we choose ourselves if we push for new oil and gas.’

The protesters were surrounded by a group of photographers and journalists as they attacked the painting before the press were asked to leave by National Gallery Staff.

More to follow.

