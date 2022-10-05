Just Stop Oil activists deny criminally damaging Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper copy

<!–

Two Just Stop Oil campaigners who glued their hands to the frame of the copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper denied causing £180 worth of criminal damage today.

The words ‘No New Oil’ were spray-painted in white letters on the red plinth beneath the huge painting at the Royal Academy (RA) in central London on July 5.

Extinction Rebellion co-founder Simon Bramwell, 50, and Caspar Hughes, 51, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court, while art student Jessica Agar, 22, former teacher Lucy Porter, 47, and community organizer Tristan Strange, 40, were unable to participate due to the railway strike.

Bramwell and Hughes denied criminal damage, while the court hearing for the other three was adjourned until November 2.

Prosecutor Sudara Weerasena said the damage relates to some marks left by the glue they used to attach themselves to the frame.

Simon Bramwell at Westminster Magistrates Court. Bramwell is accused of being part of the Stop Oil protest

Caspar Hughes at Westminster Magistrates Court. Hughes is accused of being part of the Stop Oil protest who glued their hands to the copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper

Protesters from Just Stop Oil glue their hands to the frame of a copy of The Last Supper at the Royal Academy

Bramwell told the court today: ‘I will be a bit of a headache if you represent myself and I would also ask this court whether the case itself could be dismissed as not being in the public interest

“My defense is that our protest is because our current laws are currently inadequate to deal with the crisis as the scale of the crisis is currently engulfing humanity.”

Bramwell, of Wokingham, Berks, Hughes, Exeter, Agar, Hereford, Porter, Leeds and Strange, of Swindon, will stand trial at City of London Magistrates Court on December 6.

The charge alleges that they without lawful excuse “damaged the frame of a copy of ‘The Last Supper’ to the value of £180 belonging to The Royal Academy of Art with intent to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.’

Protesters from Just Stop Oil glue their hands to the frame of a copy of The Last Supper at the Royal Academy in London today

Leonardo da Vinci created The Last Supper between 1492 and 1497-48, and the RA’s full-size copy of it was painted by one or more of his pupils.

The RA copy – attributed to Giampietrino and Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio – is believed to be the most accurate record of the original and was painted around 1515-20.

The oil on canvas painting is approximately 3020mm x 7850mm, making it slightly smaller than the original.

Over the summer, JSO activists linked up with a 19th-century landscape by Horatio McCulloch called My Heart’s In The Highlands, which hangs in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

They also glued themselves to Vincent Van Gogh’s 1889 work Peach Trees in Blossom at The Courtauld Gallery in London.

Arrests were also made after two activists on Monday stuck to the frame of John Constable’s Hay Wain at the National Gallery and covered it with a recreated scene of the devastation that climate change could cause to the landscape.

The campaign is calling on the government to halt new oil and gas licenses in the UK and for directors, staff and members of the arts institutions to join the JSO protests.