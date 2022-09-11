Just married! Josh Duhamel, 49, marries Miss World America Audra Mari, 28, in North Dakota

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari were married Saturday at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Transformers alum, 49, and former Miss World America, 28, tied the knot and then boarded a vintage red convertible to cruise the city in celebration.

After their intimate wedding, the newlyweds stopped at a bar called Duffy’s Tavern to celebrate the occasion by having a few drinks with friends.

Mr & Mrs: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Wed Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota

Here comes the bride: Mari looked stunning in her elegant wedding dress

Newlywed bliss: the couple couldn’t stop smiling after the little ceremony

Simple and cool: the affair seemed casual and stress-free

The bar uploaded photos of the bride and groom in tuxedos and full wedding dresses on its own Facebook page.

Chris Litton, the owner of Duffy’s, told TMZ that when Josh and Audra came over with a few others, the affair seemed casual and stress-free.

The two photos the tavern shared on its page showed the newlyweds standing side by side smiling and having a few drinks to start their wedding celebration.

Newlyweds: Duhamel and Mari enjoyed a casual party saying ‘I do’ in their home state

Ruby chariot: the lovebirds climbed into an immaculate vintage convertible after the ceremony

Classic couple: North Dakota natives wore classic wedding attire for their special day

Fanfare: The duo chose to drive around Fargo in a classic car as if they were in a parade

In a second photo, the happy couple sat in the back of a red convertible on their way to their next destination.

Josh shared a recent selfie on his Instagram story on Friday in which he wore a Fargo Brewing cap, the city where the two tied the knot on Saturday.

The Hollywood actor and Miss World America 2016 were first publicly linked as a couple in October 2019.

Pucker up: Duhamel planted a kiss on his bride as he left church

North Dakota wedding: The couple’s wedding was a hassle-free affair

What a gentleman: Duhamel helped Mari in and out of the vintage vehicle as they drove around town

Looking smart: Duhamel was dressed to perfection in a classic black tuxedo and tuxedo

After dating for nearly two years, Josh hit the big question at a romantic beach location in January of this year.

His post showed a photo of the couple standing on the sand as the The Thing About Pam actor holding a note that read “Audra Diane Mari, Will You Marry Me?”

Josh added a caption to the adorable photo: ‘It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed up and said YES!!’

Lovebirds: the couple looked excited during their big day

Lovely couple: Duhamel and Mari looked like a classic celebrity couple as they rolled around town

Hitched: The happy duo start their new life together

Small town couple: the couple are both from North Dakota

Shortly after the couple got engaged, a source opened up to People about how Josh’s life has changed since Audra moved in.

“He seemed a little gloomy after his divorce and Audra cheered him up.” The insider explained that she came into his life at the perfect time.

“They live a pretty quiet life in LA. They often eat dinner in Malibu and walk on the beach. They have friends for the barbecue.’

Devoted husband: Duhamel gushed over his bride ‘She’s a great girl, and she’s perfect for me’

Party on: The bride’s veil was blowing in the wind as the car pulled away from the church

Blushing Bride: The gorgeous beauty pageant winner has won her new award – a lifetime of love

Marriage without fuss: ‘We’re both from North Dakota and I think we have something in common’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February, Josh talked about his fiancée.

“She’s a great girl, and she’s perfect for me,” he said, adding, “We’re both from North Dakota, and I think we have something in common. She is amazing.’

Speaking to People in May about their wedding plans, he said, “I just want there to be great music, I want to be around people we love, and I want to be there.”

Sweet ride: The bride and groom were driven around town in a classic convertible

Fun at home: the bride and groom laughed and enjoyed their day

Classic Beauty: Audra’s Wedding Look Was Simple Sophistication

Second chance at love: The Hollywood actor was previously married to singer Fergie

The Hollywood actor was previously married to singer Fergie. The two started dating years back in 2004 and tied the knot five years later in 2009.

They share one son, Axl, and continue to co-parent on good terms. After breaking up in 2017, their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Fergie responded to Josh’s engagement post, writing “Congratulations,” followed by an assortment of green heart emojis.

Happy Dad: Fergie and Josh share son, Axl, and remain on good terms co-parents after divorce in 2017