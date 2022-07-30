Just married! Cricket captain Pat Cummins ties the knot with longtime love Becky Boston in Byron

Glamorous cricket couple Pat Cummins and Becky Boston tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Byron Bay.

The couple, who share nine-month-old son Albie, married at the French-inspired Chateau Du Soleil, surrounded by family and friends.

As reported by The Daily TelegraphBecky stunned in a flowing dress and veil, while Pat, 29, looked smart in a black suit.

Just married! Cricket captain Pat Cummins tied the knot with longtime love Becky Boston in a stunning star-studded ceremony in Byron Bay

Guests included his best friend Andy Lee and Andy’s girlfriend Rebecca Harding, as well as cricketers Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie and Nathan Lyon.

The property features manicured grounds, ocean views, a swimming pool, luxury accommodation and guest accommodations.

It costs about $7,000 per night on average.

The couple, who met in 2013, announced their engagement in June 2020.

“Forever and a day,” Becky posted online at the time, under a black and white photo of her beautiful engagement ring.

In October last year, they welcomed son Albie.

“It worked, I still can’t believe we made this little person,” Becky wrote online at the time.

“Hands down the hardest, craziest, happiest, most beautiful, most amazing, challenging, magical two weeks of my life,” she added in part of a post.

In December last year, Pat was confirmed as the new Australian captain of Men’s Test cricket, replacing Tim Paine after his sexting scandal rocked the sport.