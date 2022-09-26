‘Just landed in New Zealand!’: Fans joke about traveling the world to get FIFA 23 sooner

Social media users joked that they are “flying to New Zealand” after discovering a glitch allowing early access to FIFA 23.

The popular game has an official UK release date of September 30, but players who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition will get early access three days in advance on the 27th.

However, users have found a way to get the game for early access a day before its release — leading to dozens of memes being shared on Twitter today.

Social media users discovered a problem accessing FIFA 23 a day before release

To perform the trick, players must change their console’s location to a country with a UK time zone, such as New Zealand. The console will then have the date already September 27 and give access to download the game.

Fans who discovered this rejoiced on social media, with one fan saying ‘FIFA 23 is class, thank you New Zealand’.

While others joked about future travels around the world, saying ‘On my way to New Zealand to play FIFA 23 12 hours early!! Please don’t ban me EA.’

“Just landed in FIFA 23 in New Zealand, waiting for 11 hours and 25 minutes of waiting,” another posted alongside a photo of Air New Zealand, the country’s airline.

Users online shared memes about traveling to New Zealand ahead of the game’s release on Monday

Earlier this month, EA Sports revealed the 23 highest-rated men’s players on FIFA 23 – with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema leading the way.

Lionel Messi had been given EA Sports’ highest rating since their 2018 edition of the game, but this time the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has to settle for fifth behind Benzema, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) ) and Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City).

Meanwhile, Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr and Wendie Renard round out the top three players in women’s teams – with Barcelona’s Putellas having the highest overall score in the match of 92.

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One.