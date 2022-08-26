Just how ill IS Putin? MailOnline’s CHRIS PLEASANCE breaks down truth from rumour

<!–

Since Vladimir Putin ordered his armed forces to invade Ukraine on February 24, rumors have been circulating about his health.

Last month, the Russian president was pictured clumsily slapping mosquitoes off his face. Similarly, during a massive Victory Day parade in Moscow in May, the 69-year-old appeared to limp and have a blanket over his lap, while in April he was seen grabbing a table during a televised meeting with his minister of Defence. .

In this video, MailOnline Chief Foreign Reporter Chris Pleasance explains what we know about Putin’s health and answers whether there is any truth to the mounting speculation.

