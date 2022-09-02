Just four minutes of small talk can reveal key personality traits, study finds

<!–

Whether it’s a first date or a job interview, there are often times when it’s important to make a good first impression.

And a new study suggests it only takes four minutes for your key personality traits to really shine through.

Researchers at the University of Warwick let participants chat online with strangers for just four minutes and found that they quickly got a sense of their partner’s personality.

“In a lab setting, after just 4 minutes of ‘small talk’, subjects developed a sense of their partners’ personalities, especially extroversion, which changed their behavior in future interactions,” the researchers said.

Previous studies have shown that people make assumptions about people’s personalities during face-to-face interactions.

Until now, however, little was known about how people judge the personality of others without seeing them.

In the study, the researchers asked 168 participants to conserve each other for four minutes via an instant messenger.

The participants then recorded their impressions of the personalities of their interlocutors, with a focus on extroversion and neuroticism.

Finally, participants were asked to play strategy games with an interlocutor in two strategic games.

In comparison, 170 additional participants did not chat before playing the games.

The results showed that participants who chatted before playing the game gained an impression about their partners’ personalities, especially extroversion.

These impressions were also found to influence their strategy during the games, depending on what they were.

In one game, with both competitive and cooperative elements, the participants behaved more cooperatively if they thought their partner was extroverted.

Meanwhile, in a competitive game where their opponent’s behavior was predicted, participants found it harder to outsmart their opponent if they felt they shared similar personality traits with them.

“Our work emphasizes the importance of regular ‘small talk’ communication, even if it does not seem relevant or important,” the researchers added.

“Through brief seemingly trivial interactions with others, we become better able to predict the personalities of those we talk to, which in turn improves our performance when we interact with them in the future.”