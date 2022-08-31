Just for once, The Queen is putting her health before duty, writes ROBERT HARDMAN

The last politician called to Balmoral to become prime minister wasn’t exactly thrilled. ‘This is ‘out of revenge,’ lamented the Marquess of Salisbury in June 1885 after receiving a telegram ordering him to hasten to Scotland to be appointed by Queen Victoria.

She was only 66, three decades younger than our 96-year-old monarch. Still, Victoria saw no reason to break off her stay in Scotland. After all, she had appointed two previous prime ministers to the Isle of Wight instead of leaving Osborne House.

Her son, Edward VII, was even more demanding after his third prime minister, a dying Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman, resigned in 1908.

Herbert Asquith was the successor, but before taking office he had to go to the royal suite at the Hotel du Palais in the French seaside resort of Biarritz.

Next week’s delivery is a completely different matter. Everyone accepts that our longest-lived, longest-reigning monarch – now the world’s oldest head of state – has been the unerring example of public service. If she still suffers from ‘episodic mobility problems’ after 70 years on the throne, how can a politician grumble about a day trip to Deeside?

The Queen will remain in Scotland to appoint a new Prime Minister in Balmoral for the first time in her reign. Pictured here is Her Majesty welcoming Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister in 2019

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she will welcome the new Prime Minister for the first time in her 70-year reign

Balmoral Castle, pictured in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire. The 96-year-old monarch, who struggles with constant mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace. But this time she welcomes the new Prime Minister to Balmoral

The only reason that we have already heard the plans for the delivery next Tuesday is to keep the inconvenience to a minimum. If two Prime Ministers (outgoing and inbound) are to be called north to Deeside, they should at least be given ample notice to plan accordingly.

In addition, the queen wants a quick transition. In the absence of a prime minister, all executive power rests with her and she does not want to run the country in its current state for more than an hour or two. However, the news raises new concerns about Her Majesty’s condition. Because until a few weeks ago there was a completely different schedule.

I understand from those closely involved that the Queen was determined to go south on the Royal Train at night to spend two days in London.

Her intention was not only to appoint a new prime minister, but also to swear in new ministers. She insisted that this be done in London so that ‘government business’ could proceed as quickly and smoothly as possible. Not even Windsor was an option.

As one government source put it: ‘She didn’t want to see on her behalf the news helicopters showing ministers in traffic on the M4.’

London would also limit the risk of disruption from protesters (who made an attempt as Boris Johnson was on his way to be appointed in 2019). No monarch has been so conscientious in performing this ritual in the capital.

In February 1974, she felt compelled to cut short a tour of Australia to return to London after Ted Heath called snap elections (a decision that caused much insult in Australia).

That the Queen has now changed her plans clearly indicates more than a change of mind. Rather, it suggests that her family, her advisers and, most importantly, her doctors have urged her not to subject herself to the upheaval of a 1,000-mile round trip when there is no constitutional or reputational issue at stake.

I was told she has no new or specific medical condition. She is in a great mood and has loved being surrounded by family for the past few weeks. Balmoral has been an excellent restorative – as always. However, she continues to find it more difficult to move comfortably.

As her platinum anniversary celebrations showed, even a relatively short trip, like the one from Windsor to London and back, can tire her for days.

There is also an important question of dignity. She loves being a queen and has a very clear idea of ​​what people expect from their queen. “She just wants to look good,” says a friend.

She is certainly not in hiding. Next week a photographer and a television camera will be on hand to capture the event in Balmoral.

However, she will certainly look more regal and composed if all she has to do is walk from her sitting room to the library, in familiar tartan-draped environments, rather than working her way through the renovation works and summer tourists at Buckingham Palace the morning after a overnight train journey.

So, Balmoral it will be. In fact, Mr Johnson does not need to be there as there is a precedent for prime ministers to resign by letter. He clearly feels it is his duty to personally resign. As we have seen, there is also precedent for monarchs to appoint prime ministers outside London, the latter being the Queen’s grandfather, George V, who appointed Ramsay MacDonald to Windsor.

Thanks to the pandemic, there is now also an established precedent for the swearing in of state councilors and cabinet ministers via video link.

As for the next resident of No. 10, we can safely say that he or she will have a less stressful time than the last Prime Minister appointed to Balmoral. As Andrew Roberts points out in his biography, Salisbury: Victorian Titan, the Tory statesman was so desperate to avoid reporters that he parked himself alone and incognito in a third-class carriage.

The 3rd Marquess of Salisbury calculated – successfully – that this was the only place where no one would expect an aristocratic statesman on his way to Queen Victoria.