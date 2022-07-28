Just divine! A habit worth getting in to: PATRICK MARMION reviews Sister Act

Sister Act: The Musical (Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith)

This could be a first for Jennifer Saunders – and not just because she’s making her musical theatre debut.

Starring in the stage version of the role created by Maggie Smith in the 1992 film, it may be the first time the Ab Fab comedy diva hasn’t completely stolen a show.

Normally Ms Saunders can be counted on to make off with the Crown Jewels of any production like a showbiz kleptomaniac.

Here, though, the pleasure of that purloinment is quite properly taken by Beverley Knight, who more than lives up to her character’s signature tune Fabulous, Baby!

Beverley Knight (left) as Deloris van Cartier and Jennifer Saunders (right) as Mother Superior. In a first, Saunders hasn’t stolen the show, with Knight overflowing in swagger and attitude

Playing the night club singer Deloris van Cartier, who hides from the mob in a convent (a part incarnated by Whoopi Goldberg), Knight has swagger and attitude to go with her mega-watt voice as she warbles her way through a gamut of soul, gospel and funk.

She put me in mind of Whitney Houston; and at one point also ascends to Disco-heaven, like Diana Ross, in a glitterball moon. But the sweetest thing is the warmth of Knight’s sisterhood with the cloistered nuns, who at first sing like fire engines (look out for Sandra Marvin in the role of Deloris on the Irish and UK tour from September).

Naturally Saunders’ Mother Superior secures much of the mirth with rueful head shimmies and seasoned timing. When in private comms with The Big Fella Himself, in her divine torch song Haven’t Got A Prayer, she cheekily pops out a lady-shave and hip flask – but is surprisingly tender too.

Her Sisters in Christ are a crack team of dancefloor demons, with husky Lesley Joseph rough as shoe leather as the choir conductor who’s always wanted to sing funky bass.

When Joseph takes over from Saunders as Mother Superior on tour she’s sure to weave her own magic alongside Lizzie Bea as the ‘Postulant’ nun whose turn in The Life I Never Led is the best thing since Susan Boyle’s I Dreamed A Dream from Les Mis.

The entire company is terrific and the musical has become a very slick commercial operation

I can’t see it getting approval from The Holy See just yet, but Sister Act remains blissfully silly

But the entire company is terrific. Clive Rowe is a hoot as the lovelorn cop Eddie Souther, adding comedy eye-rolls to a voice that combines Luther Vandross with the Stylistics.

And as the mobster sidekicks Pablo, Joey and TJ, Damian Buhagiar, Tom Hopcroft and Bradley Judge deliver a brilliantly cheesy spoof of the Floaters’ Float On – you know the one… ‘Aquarius, and my name is Ralph…’.

Since it hit these shores in 2009, the musical has become a very slick commercial operation and this vast venue is surely a temple to Mammon with easy-clean floors to cope with rivers of slopped booze in the stalls. But Bill Buckhurst’s shamelessly chintzy production transcends that, in front of a huge gothic rose window that flashes like a fruit machine. And he adds surreal touches, including the nuns disarming the crims with bell rope, dummy blessings and incense balls.

I can’t see it getting approval from The Holy See just yet; but Sister Act remains blissfully silly stuff and my advice is, as Saunders says, ‘get thee to a nunnery… and quickly too!’

