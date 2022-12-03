‘Just a thud’: Passenger killed after rouge wave hits cruise ship

“We are investigating the facts surrounding this incident and will offer our support to the relevant authorities,” the company said.

According to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators, tourism to Antarctica has steadily increased over the past 30 years, with 74,401 people traveling there in the 2019-2020 season. According to the association, about 6700 people traveled there in the 1992-1993 season.

In recent years, some observers have warned that the increase in tourism may not be sustainable and could threaten the safety of visitors or disrupt the fragile environment, which is already suffering from the effects of climate change.

It is the beginning of the Antarctic tourism season, which coincides with summer, which begins in late October or early November and usually lasts until March.

The death on the Viking Cruises ship this past week comes after the deaths of two other cruise ship passengers in Antarctica last month. Two passengers on the Quark Expeditions cruise ship died after one of the ship’s heavy-duty inflatable Zodiac boats capsized near shore, Seatrade Cruise News reported.