Just 33% of voters would re-elect Biden if the 2024 election was today, a new poll shows

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Only a third of U.S. voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, new polls released Sunday show.

A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse than they were two years ago, the poll shows.

The new Fox News poll was conducted Oct. 9-12, less than a month until Election Day 2022, when voters will decide which party will control Congress for the second half of Biden’s term.

While a 54 percent majority said they want someone other than Biden to run for president, Democrats are slightly ahead of Republicans in the Congressional vote.

Forty-four percent of registered voters said they preferred left over right for their congressional votes, while 41 percent said the opposite.

However, according to the survey, Republicans have a one-point lead over those who “feel confident going to vote.”

Biden’s reelection still remains quite high among Democrats, with 71 percent backing him in a hypothetical contemporary reelection bid.

A majority of US voters polled by Fox News said they would stop voting for President Joe Biden if the election were held today

The president’s low approval ratings have been a source of frustration for some more vulnerable Democrats running for reelection this year

He’s still not popular with Republicans as expected, but the results of Sunday’s polls are a stunning, near-uniform condemnation of Biden, despite his campaign promise to unite all Americans.

Only 4 percent of Republican voters said they would re-elect Biden. A whopping 91 percent preferred another candidate.

Biden is also lagging behind the critical independent voter bloc, where just 13 percent said they would re-elected him if the election were today.

Fox’s poll doesn’t seem to consider whether the person voted for Biden in 2020.

It does suggest, however, that Americans are generally dissatisfied with the president’s stewardship of the economy.

Inflation and high prices are a major concern for nearly nine out of 10 American voters, the poll suggests.

Fifty-one percent said they and their families are in worse shape now than they were in 2020, a 6 percent increase from May 2022.

Only 15 percent said they were better off, and 33 percent said they felt the same.

Democrats still overwhelmingly support Biden, but he’s lagging behind Independents and almost hates Republicans

Most respondents also said they were in worse shape than they were in October 2020, when Donald Trump was still in office

Biden also lacked key personality aspects that he considered defining traits on the 2020 campaign trail. More than 50 percent said he was not “honest and trustworthy,” and 51 percent said he “didn’t care about people like me.”

It’s not yet clear what the effect of Biden will be on Democrats’ efforts to cling to their wafer-thin congressional majorities, but lawmakers running for reelection are employing a range of tactics.

The White House announced Sunday that Biden would campaign with Democrat Charlie Crist in his bid to topple Florida’s popular Republican government Ron DeSantis.

By contrast, Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock declined to say whether he would support Biden in 2024 during his debate against Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker.

“I haven’t thought for a minute about what politicians should be running for in 2024,” he said.

And in Ohio, Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan — who is battling for an open Senate seat that is also being watched by a Trump-backed Republican — is rejecting the idea of ​​endorsing Biden for reelection.

When asked about it during a debate against JD Vance in Cleveland, Ryan said, “No, I’ve been very clear. I would like to see a generational change.’