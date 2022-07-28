Jussie Smollett thanks fans for support as he celebrates new track landing at number one

Jussie Smollett has thanked fans for their support as he celebrated his new single Some things reach number one on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart.

The disgraced star, who was convicted last year of lying to police about a racist and homophobic assault he staged, posted a screengrab of his new song to the top of Marshallow & Khalid’s Numb and The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights on Tuesday.

“You… WE GOT IT TO #1. Number 1 iTunes R&B Charts and number 17 in all genres. This is my first number one solo artist ever,” Jussie, 40, wrote in the Instagram post.

‘My own music… released through my own label… Completely independent of any conglomerate. You all know a little bit about what we’ve been through. So this means more than I can explain.

‘I promise there will be a whole body of work and I promise we will make you proud. Just thank you. I LOVE you all so deeply and I mean it. Keep working hard and loving.’

The celebrations continued on Wednesday when Smollett posted a video of the new song to his Instagram Stories.

Smollett appeared in the clip with the song playing in the background, flashing a smile and wink at the camera. “#1 iTunes R&B,” he wrote in the video.

The last time Jussie released an album was the 2018 R&B/soul album Sum Of My Music. He has also contributed to the Empire soundtrack over the years.

His latest song, Some Things, was released on July 15, months after he was released from a Chicago prison after serving just six days of a 150-day prison sentence.

The Illinois court of appeals in March ordered a suspension of his sentence as he appealed his conviction.

Since then, Smollett has attempted to rebrand himself in Hollywood – this time directing the original BET+ film, B-Boy Blues, an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s 1991 novel.

He also released his song Thank You God, which touches on his recent legal troubles.

“Some people look for fame / Some people hunt for that influence / Remember this … this is not that situation / Do you think I’m stupid enough to destroy my reputation?” read the texts.

In an interview with Entertainment tonight as of last month’s BET Awards red carpet, Smollett said he “never thought I’d work myself back.”

He admitted it was “great” to have the chance to be back on set and making content again.

“This has always been the plan, so to speak, to expand my empire,” Smollett told the outlet of his desire to become a director. “To raise the level of what I want to do… to usher in a new generation of artists and actors and these amazing talents.”

Smollett also had a message to those who have supported him through the conviction: “I tell them with all my heart, just thank you.

“They never gave up, they never straddled the fence and for that I am eternally grateful. I don’t take that lightly.

“My family, my friends, the real ones, if I never get to hug you in person, know that there’s a hug in my heart that I really mean.”

Smollett was convicted in December of five charges of disorderly conduct for lying to police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack he said was perpetrated by Trump supporters who shouted ‘this is MAGA country’ .

He told Chicago police that he was accosted on a darkened street in January 2019 by two masked strangers in Chicago.

According to his account of the attack, the attackers threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while shouting racist and homophobic statements and showing their support for then-President Donald Trump.

But Chicago police almost immediately had questions about his story, pointing to the fact that he kept a noose around his neck while they questioned him, stating that he staged the attack for fear of being written off the show.

In the course of their investigation, Chicago police discovered that the two men accused of assaulting Smollett were Nigerian brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, who are black.

And in court, the brothers told the jury that Smollett hired them to fake the attack because he wanted to bolster his celebrity profile.

Smollett later claimed that in the days before the stunt, when prosecutors alleged that he and the brothers were rehearsing the attack, they actually got together to smoke marijuana.

Smollett’s December conviction came nearly a year after Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx unexpectedly dismissed Smollett’s charges in March 2019.

Months later, Judge Michael Toomin appointed Dan Webb as special counsel in the case, asking him to investigate Foxx’s handling of the case and decide whether to further sentence Smollett. Shortly after, Smollett was charged again and a trial followed.

In the end, Cook County judge James Linn ordered the actor to pay more than $120,000 to the city of Chicago, plus a $25,000 fine, and to serve 30 months probation and 150 days in prison.

At the time, Linn accused Smollett of “giving yourself a national pity party.” “You have turned your life upside down by your misbehavior and pranks,” he said, according to the Washington Post. “You ruined your life as you knew it.

“You wanted to draw attention, and you were so involved in social justice issues, and you knew this was a painful place for everyone in this country.”

But in March, an Illinois appeals court ordered a suspension of Smollett’s jail term and required him to post a $150,000 personal bail. He has been free ever since.

Jussie recently doubled down on his claims in an interview with Sway’s SiriusXM Show.

Smollett said on the show that his moral principles as a black gay made him unable to orchestrate the hoax.

“If I had done this, I’d be a piece of shit. And I don’t think that’s really questionable,” Smollett said in the episode last week. “Had I done something like that, it would have meant putting my fist into the pain of black African Americans in this country for over 400 years.”

“It would mean sticking my fist at the fears of the LGBTQ community around the world. I’m not that motherf*****. Never been. You don’t have to,” he added.

With the benefit of hindsight, Smollett compared his six-day jail term in March in Cook County Jail to a cathartic opportunity he used to “reset and gain clarity” by fasting.

“My lawyer… he lied when he said I was fasting for Lent. I did not fast before Lent. I was fasting because that’s what we do in my family, we fast just to be clear,” he said.

Smollett also said he felt compelled to talk about the attack, which turned out to be a hoax in court because he wanted to help those who didn’t have the means to stand up on their own.

‘Do I feel better than anyone who’s been attacked? Abso-f******-not at all, but at the same time I was just ashamed that it happened,” he said.

Smollett said that while some of the things that emerged during the trial, such as his drug use, were true, he insisted that he did not pay the perpetrators to attack him in order to gain sympathy from the public.

Bragging about his career, he claimed that he would never have intentionally done anything to be characterized as a victim.

‘I’m an actor, a director, a writer, a producer… If I did something, it wouldn’t look like a victim. It would be to at least look strong,’ he said.