Jussie Smollett has hoax charges OVERTURNED in shock ruling

Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police in a bizarre anti-Trump hoax has been overturned in a sensational Illinois Supreme Court ruling.

The court ruled that the former “Empire” actor’s rights were violated by a special prosecutor’s decision to retry him after the initial charges against him were dropped.

Smollett was convicted in December 2021 of lying to police about two men attacking him, shouting homophobic slurs and putting a noose around his neck while wearing MAGA hats.

He was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation after it was proven that he fabricated the episode, and he was also fined a hefty $130,160.

Smollett appealed the ruling and has served less than a day of that sentence behind bars, and his conviction was previously upheld by a lower court before the Supreme Court agreed to his appeal.