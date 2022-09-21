Jury selection is under way for the manslaughter trial of the Mexican Netflix star actor

At least 35 potential jurors were disqualified from serving on the jury because they said they knew who Lyle was or were aware of the nature of the incident

Jury selection for the trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle began Tuesday in a Miami courthouse.

Lyle, 35, is charged with manslaughter for beating Juan Ricardo Hernández Sr., 63, during a traffic altercation in Miami on March 31, 2019. Hernández Sr., a resident of Cuba, died four days later at a local hospital.

According to Univision, at least 100 of the 250 potential jurors have been interviewed by prosecutors and the actor’s defense team at Miami-Dade County Courthouse.

However, 35 potential jurors were barred from serving on the criminal jury after they said they knew who Lyle was or heard about the case.

NBC 6 reported that a person told Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez that members of the pool were having conversations about the case outside the courtroom.

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, who starred in the Netflix series Yankee, attends a pre-trial motion of the first day of jury selection in a Miami court on Tuesday. The 35-year-old is accused of killing Juan Ricardo Hernández Sr. following a road accident on March 31, 2019. The 63-year-old was hospitalized with brain injuries and died four days after the fight

Juan Ricardo Hernandez Sr. (pictured) suffered a skull fracture and internal bleeding after the March 31, 2019 traffic accident involving Mexican actor Pablo Lyle and died four days later

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle (center) storms toward Juan Ricardo Hernández Sr. (right) during a traffic accident, moments after Hernández Sr. had attempted to open the door of the vehicle in which Lyle was driving to the airport with his wife and two children on March 31, 2019

Lyle, who has starred in several Mexican soap operas and starred in the Netflix series ‘Yankee’, has been released on bail and is staying at his sister’s residence in Miami pending the start of a trial that has been postponed on numerous occasions.

The incident was triggered by an argument in the middle of a Miami street after the car Lyle was driving, allegedly the vehicle of Hernández Sr. cut off on a highway.

Surveillance video footage captured at the time of the incident shows Hernández Sr. leaves his car at a red light and approaches the window of Lyle’s vehicle, which was being driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, to argue why he was cut off.

It seemed as if Hernández Sr. the driver’s door opened when Delfino got out of his car and argued with Hernández Sr.

Lyle remained in the vehicle with his wife and two children, who were on their way to the airport, when the vehicle started to move on its own at the intersection.

Delfino ran back to put him in the park and avoid what could have been a tragic accident.

Lyle then left the passenger seat and ran to Hernández Sr. and punched him in the face.

Hernandez Sr. remained alone on the floor as Lyle and his family drove off.

A few hours later, the actor was detained at the Miami International Airport, where he was waiting to travel to Mexico.

Hernandez Sr. suffered a brain injury as a result of the trauma and died on April 4 after family members ordered doctors to turn off his life support.

Lyle has said he acted in self-defense because he feared the Cuban would attack him with a gun.

Mexican soap star Pablo Lyle’s blow in a traffic accident in Miami left a man dead from his injuries days later. Lyle has said he acted in self-defense because he was afraid the Cuban would attack him with a gun

Lyle initially remained in the vehicle with his wife (pictured left) and two children, who were on their way to the airport, when the vehicle started to move on its own at the intersection. His brother-in-law ran back to put him in the park and avoid what could have been a tragic accident. Lyle then left the passenger seat and ran to Hernández Sr. and punched him in the face