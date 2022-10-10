Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial: Gavin Newsom’s wife among accusers

Jury selection begins today in Harvey Weinstein’s trial in Los Angeles, where nine women, including Gavin Newsom’s wife, will testify about how he allegedly abused them.

The trial is expected to take months and could put Weinstein behind bars for life.

In this case, he faces 11 charges related to alleged crimes against five women. Another four will testify as witnesses of bad character.

Among the alleged victims involved in the charges is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

She claims that Weinstein attacked her in the early 2000s when she was a young, ambitious actress.

Among the alleged victims involved in the charges is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Jury Selection in Harvey Weinstein’s Trial in LA Begins Today

The Los Angeles Times on Monday, Siebel-Newsom first reported that Jane Doe is #3.

Another of the accusers is Lauren Young, an actress and model who testified at his trial in New York.

Siebel Newsom first accused Weinstein of assaulting her in a 2017 article for The Huffington Post.

“I was naive, new to the industry and didn’t know how to handle his aggressive advances,” she wrote at the time.

Weinstein, 70 – who is being held in LA’s infamous Twin Towers prison – pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges when he first appeared in court last July after being extradited from New York, where he was serving a prison term of 10 years. Serving 23 years for the rape and sexual assault of two women.

The charges against him in LA include rape, sexual assault, forced oral copulation and forced sexual penetration involving five unnamed women between 2004 and 2013.

THE LOS ANGELES COST AT WEINSTEIN JANE DO #1 Forced Oral Copulation – February 18, 2013 Foreign Object Sexual Penetration – February 18, 2013 Forced rape against the same woman on the same day – February 18, 2013 JANE DO #2 Sexual Battery – February 19, 2013 JANE DOE #3 – Jennifer Siebel Newsom Sexual Battery Through Restraint – May 11, 2010. Weinstein unlawfully touched an intimate part of Jane Doe #3 while illegally held. JANE DO #4 Forced Oral Copulation – September 2005 Forced Rape – September 2005 JANE DO #5 Forced Oral Copulation November – 2009 Forced Rape – November 2009 Forced Oral Copulation – November 2010 Forced Rape – November 2010

And with more than 260 people on the prosecution’s witness list, the West Coast trial is expected to take up to two months.

At a preliminary trial last August, ex-film mogul’s attorney Mark Werksman tried to convince Judge Lisa Lench to postpone the trial. ‘jury bias’ against Weinstein.

She Said, which hits theaters November 18, stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who covered Weinstein in 2017.

And Werksman claimed that billboards, other advertisements and social media about the film will highlight the “gruesome and negative aspects of this case” and could influence a jury against his client.

But Judge Lench rejected Werksman’s request to postpone the trial until at least January in order to slacken publicity about the film.

“I don’t think there will be a time when there will be no media coverage of this case,” the judge told the court.

Judge Lench also rejected Werksman’s request to postpone the trial until after his appeal against his New York conviction and the 23-year sentence.

Two months ago, New York State of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore ruled that Weinstein – who has always maintained his innocence – should be allowed to appeal, based on his attorneys’ allegations that he did not receive a fair trial.

His lawyers allege that his New York judge has allowed several witnesses to testify about acts Weinstein was never charged with.

And they also argued that a juror failed to disclose that she had written a book on sexual predators, which his legal team said should have disqualified her from serving on the jury.

The New York ruling means the New York Court of Appeals will hear Weinstein’s pleas on appeal next year.

The court was able to uphold his conviction. But if his conviction is overturned and a new trial is ordered, he could be released on bail pending a retrial.

Werksman addressed Weinstein’s Los Angeles indictment in August, arguing that part of the prosecutor’s LA case against Weinstein is based on his New York conviction “which could be overturned on appeal.”

Lauren Young, who testified at the New York trial, will testify again in Los Angeles

“The (LA) prosecution should not introduce this conviction if it can be overturned by the New York Court of Appeals,” he said.

LA’s Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson told the court that although the New York Court of Appeals has agreed to hear pleadings next year, it could be “a long time” before it actually makes a ruling on whether or not not uphold or reverse his New York conviction. .

If the start of Weinstein’s trial in LA was delayed until after the New York appeals decision, he said, “We can wait years to try this case.”

Last May, prosecutors asked Judge Lench to allow 16 more alleged victims, including actresses Daryl Hannah and Rose McGowan, to testify against him at his upcoming trial.

Deputy Thompson argued that the evidence from the 16 other women was important because it showed Weinstein’s “MO” and their experiences bore a “high degree of resemblance” to the charges Weinstein faces in LA.

But Werksman hit back, saying the prosecution’s goal with this long list of “despicable, uncharged acts” was to “make the jury hate Mr. Weinstein.”

All another 16 women — none of whom have proven their case in court — was a “cynical ploy to overwhelm the court,” said Werksman, who accused prosecutors of portraying Weinstein as an “all-purpose, all weather, 24-7 rapist.’

He called the sheer number of additional alleged victims “mind-numbing, ridiculous and ridiculously harmful.” and added: ‘No one will remember who did what to whom, when, where and why.

“It’s totally irrelevant, totally unnecessary. “We already have a large plethora of witnesses in the 11 Los Angeles charges. Prosecutors are wasting our time. It’s a big feint—and it shouldn’t put your credit on it.’

Judge Lench ruled that all but one of the alleged victims prior to 2000 should be excluded, leaving only six. Hannah and McGowan are not among those six.