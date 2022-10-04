Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors Tuesday recommended the death penalty for a man from the St. Louis area who murdered his girlfriend, her two children and her mother.

Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, hugged his lawyers and wept after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Emery was convicted on friday of four counts of first degree murder in the attack of December 2018.

Prosecutors said he shot Kate Kasten, 39, after she told him to leave as the couple argued. He then kicked in a bedroom door where Kasten’s mother, Jane Moeckel, 61, had barricaded herself with her grandchildren, Zoe, 8, and Jonathan, 10, shooting them all at close range, police said.

Emery’s lawyers claimed he had a mental illness that left him in a “dream-like state.”

“There has been so much pain, so much grief and so much loss and we ask you now to choose mercy,” said Emery’s attorney, Stephanie Zipfel. “We ask you to choose life.”

But assistant prosecutor Phil Groenweghe said Emery killed Moeckel, Zoe and Jonathan to eliminate witnesses, then shot at police and carjacked a woman, stabbing her seven times, all in the name of self-preservation.

“All he cares about is his life – that’s where his treasure will be found,” Groenweghe said. “Give him the message that we will not tolerate this in any way in St. Charles County.”

Outside the courthouse, St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar was grateful.

