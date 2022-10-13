Jury reaches decision on sentence of Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A jury said Thursday it has reached a decision on whether or not to recommend the execution of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz for the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The recommendation was not immediately released and came on the second day of deliberation, ending a three-month process that included graphic videos, photos and testimony of the massacre and its aftermath, heartbreaking testimonies from victims’ relatives and a guided tour. through the still blood-spattered building.

The jury’s decision must be unanimous if it wants to recommend the death penalty, and if that happens, it will be up to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to make a final decision. If all the jurors can’t agree on recommending death, Cruz would get a life sentence.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Below is AP’s previous story.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in Florida school shooter criminal case Nikolas Cruz arrived Thursday for their second day of deliberation to investigate the gun he used to kill 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago.

The panel of 12 people had asked late Wednesday for the AR-15 style semi-automatic riflebut the Broward County sheriff’s security team objected, though the gun was deactivated and Cruz’s ammunition would be removed from the jury room.

Chief Prosecutor Mike Satz, who has more than five decades of experience, pointed out that in every murder case he’s tried or known for, jurors must examine and handle the weapon in their room — and he said a knife or machete is more dangerous than a gun without it. firing pin. Safety has never been an issue, he said.

Cruz’s attorneys had no objection to jurors seeing the gun.

cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to killing 14 students and three staff members and injuring 17 others on February 14, 2018. Cruz said he chose Valentine’s Day to make it impossible for Stoneman Douglas students to ever celebrate the holiday again. The jury will only determine whether Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole. For Cruz to receive a death sentence, the jury must be unanimous.

During the prosecution’s rebuttal trial, Satz and his team argued that Cruz’s smooth gun movements and ease of reloading help demonstrate that he has no neurological disorders, as his lawyers claim.

Attorney General Melisa McNeill and her team have never disputed that Cruz committed a terrible crime, but they say his birth mother excessive drinking the pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and set him on a path that led to the shooting.

The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting ever brought to trial in the US. Nine other people in the US who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 massacre of 23 on an E l Paso, Texas, Walmart waiting for process.

