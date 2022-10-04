Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, Michigan (AP) — On Tuesday, a jury sat on the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The selection process took two days as a judge and attorneys in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, childcare, work — or showed a potential for bias.

The opening statements were scheduled for Wednesday.

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group training in Jackson County, about 80 miles west of Detroit.

The trio are not accused of direct participation in the kidnapping plan, which was broken up by the FBI in October 2020. That prosecution, which was heard in federal court, led to four convictions and two acquittals.

Morrison, Musico and Bellar are accused of helping others. The charges were filed in state court by the Michigan Attorney General.

The jury will see and hear hateful conversations about police and officials being labeled tyrants, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses were shut down, people were ordered to stay at home and schools were closed.

Prospective jurors have been repeatedly urged by defense attorneys to be honest and open-minded, despite what they hear. Bellar was highly critical of the police, but is not accused of threatening the police.

Defense attorneys are insisting that Morrison, Musico and Bellar cut ties with Adam Fox, a leader of the kidnapping plot, before it picks up steam in the summer of 2020.

____

Find the AP’s full coverage of the kidnapping cases: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial.

PART: