Jury Orders Alex Jones to Pay $45.2 Million in Sandy Hook Case

The family’s attorneys had revealed at trial that Mr. Jones’ team had sent them, apparently accidentally, a huge amount of data from Mr Jones’ cell phone, and on Friday Judge Gamble said they would not inform the attorneys. would stand in the way of Mr. Heslin and Mrs. Lewis delivering the notices to law enforcement and the House Jan. 6 committee.

The commission has subpoenaed Mr. Jones in its investigation into his role in planning the pro-Trump rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, which preceded the attack on the Capitol.

In the Sandy Hook defamation cases, a lawsuit for damages in another of the lawsuits will begin in Connecticut next month, but it may be delayed due to a bankruptcy filing last week by Free Speech Systems. Lawyers for the families criticized the move as another attempt by Mr. Jones to protect his wealth and evade judgment.

The Texas case allowed plaintiffs to testify about Mr. Jones’ wealth and the operations of his companies, which, in addition to running his broadcasts, make money by selling merchandise.

Bernard Pettingill Jr., a forensic economist and former economics professor at the Florida Institute of Technology, testified before Mr. Heslin and Ms. Lewis on Friday that Mr. Jones is “a very successful man.”

Infowars had average annual revenue of $53.2 million between September 2015 and December 2018, Mr Pettingill said. Since then, there’s been a “nice healthy increase” in the company’s revenue, including sales of survival supplies and supplements, and it brought in nearly $65 million last year, he said.