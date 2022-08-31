Jury is discharged in Ryan Giggs trial after failing to reach a verdict

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ryan Giggs may face a possible retrial after a jury failed to rule in his domestic violence trial today.

The former Manchester United footballer was on trial for four weeks, but after more than 20 hours of deliberation, the jury of seven women and four men, who lost one juror to illness, could not make a decision.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a new trial, but another trial would not take place for many months.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or compulsively behaved his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, over a three-year period.

He also denied ‘losing control’ and headbutting her and assaulting Mrs Greville’s sister, Emma, ​​by elbowing her in the jaw, during an argument at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on 1 Nov 2020.

Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court today, where the jurors were fired after failing to pronounce on any of the three counts he faced

Former Manchester United Player Welsh coach Giggs and his then-girlfriend Kate Greville pictured together in Italy in 2018

Giggs also denied ‘losing control’ and headbutting Mrs Greville during an argument at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.

The jurors did not go out to discuss the verdicts until late in the afternoon of August 23. The jury of 12 was later reduced to 11 after a juror fell ill and was fired.

Judge Hilary Manley yesterday gave the jury a majority direction, meaning they did not have to return unanimous verdicts approved by all 11, but could make verdicts if a majority of 10-1 agreed.

But the jurors were taken to court again this afternoon and asked if they had come to an agreement on any points.

The foreman of the Manchester Crown Court jury replied, ‘No.’

When asked if there was a “realistic prospect” that they would come to a decision if given more time, the foreman replied again, “No.”

Giggs did not respond during the brief hearing.

Judge Manley thanked the jurors and relieved them of their duties.

Giggs was released on bail until a hearing on September 7.

The former Manchester United footballer (seen today at center) was in court for four weeks, but after more than 20 hours of deliberation, the jury of seven women and four men, who lost one juror to illness, were unable to make a decision.