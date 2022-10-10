Jury in 3rd trial won’t hear earlier results in Whitmer plot

The results of two federal trials will not be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan government Gretchen Whitmer, a judge said Monday.

Defense attorneys urged a judge in Jackson, Michigan, to let the jury know what happened to the six men individually charged with conspiracy in federal court.

An FBI agent has presented text messages, social media posts and taped conversations to try to tie the three men to the others who were considered bigger players in the plan. But two of those six were acquitted earlier this year, a result not revealed during Hank Impola’s testimony.

“Bring it all in,” Leonard Ballard, a lawyer for Joe Morrison, urged Judge Thomas Wilson out of the courtroom with the jury.

“It’s the truth and it’s the whole truth,” Ballard said. “I don’t feel comfortable if we keep tap dancing.”

Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar face charges in state court for providing material assistance in a terrorist act. They were members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen, that held training sessions, but they are not accused of any direct role in the kidnapping plot.

Wilson agreed that the results of the federal case could be relevant to the defense. But he said disclosure could be unfair to prosecutors.

“We are dealing with several charges,” the judge said. “As lawyers, I think that’s much easier to understand. But when it comes to a jury of 12 laymen to understand those differences, I’m afraid it would be too damaging.”

Wilson said jurors might think, “Well, if they get out, why don’t these guys get out?” The charges were significantly different and more serious.”

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were cleared of conspiracy by federal court last spring. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted in August. Ty Garbin and Caleb Franks pleaded guilty.

The six were charged with training and planning to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 to spark a civil war known to anti-government extremists as the “boogaloo.” However, the FBI had undercover agents and informants in the group and broke it up.

____

White reported from Detroit.

PART: