Jury Begins Deliberations on Contempt Charges in Bannon Trial

“You have to give Steve Bannon the benefit of the doubt,” Mr Corcoran said.

Mr Corcoran reiterated that the matter had been tainted by partisanship and said Ms Amerling was politically motivated because she had worked for Democrats in Congress for years. He also charged the charges as being overrun by those with political power, but the judge stopped him as he tried to make a broader point that the legislature and the presidency are controlled by Democrats.

The closing arguments came hours after the Jan. 6 commission held a public hearing with audio from Bannon, days before the 2020 election, detailing how Trump would spread the false claim of a stolen match.

“He is going to declare victory,” Mr Bannon said in a recording made public last week by… Mother Jones. “But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner. He’s just going to say he’s a winner.”

On Thursday, the defense asked the judge to acquit Mr Bannon and chose not to bring witnesses or evidence to the jurors, relying instead on his cross-examination of the prosecution’s two witnesses. mr. Bannon also chose not to testify, a departure from the defense’s suggestion last week that he would.

Of the former White House officials the commission wanted to charge with contempt, the Justice Department filed charges against Bannon and another former Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, who had opposed their subpoenas from the start and never met. the committee had negotiated.

It is not clear when the jury will reach a verdict. Judges were told to remain unbiased, but during the jury selection on Monday, a member of the jury group speculated aloud about the outcome of the case.

“Power seems pretty easy,” she said.