Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors will present their case against the founder of the extremist group Oath Keepers and four associates charged in the most serious case yet indicted for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say is a week-long plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

defense lawyers also get the first chance to address jurors, who were chosen last week after days of interrogation about their feelings about the uprising, Trump supporters and other matters.

The stakes are high for the Ministry of Justice, who last received an incendiary conspiracy conviction at trial nearly 30 years ago.

About 900 people have been charged and hundreds convicted in the Capitol attack. Rioters stormed past police barriers, engaged in hand-to-hand combat with officers, smashed windows and halted the certification of Biden’s election victory.

But the Oathkeepers are the first to stand trial for seditious conspiracy, a rare civil war indictment that could serve up to 20 years behind bars. The process is expected to take several weeks.

Prosecutors will tell jurors that the uprising for the anti-government group was not a spontaneous outburst of election-fueled anger but was part of a drawn-out plot to prevent Biden from entering the White House.

On trial with Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, are Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida division of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired United States Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led a militia group in Ohio. They are also facing several other charges.

According to authorities, Rhodes began plotting to undo Biden’s victory just days after the election. Court records show that the Oath Keepers repeatedly warned of the prospect of violence — or “a bloody, bloody civil war,” as Rhodes said in an appeal — should Biden become president.

In December, authorities said Rhodes and the oath officers had their sights set on Congress’ certification of the electoral college vote on January 6.

The Oath Keepers organized training sessions — including one in “unconventional warfare” — and hid weapons in a Virginia hotel so they could get them quickly to the capital if needed, prosecutors say. According to court documents, Rhodes spent $15,500 for several days in early January on weapons, including an AR platform rifle, magazines, mounts, sights and other equipment.

On January 6, Oathkeepers equipped with communications equipment, helmets, vests and other combat equipment were seen on camera storming the Capitol. Rhodes is not accused of going in but phone records show he communicated with Oath Keepers who came in around the time of the riot and he was seen outside with members afterwards.

And prosecutors say the plot did not end on January 6. In the days between the riots and Biden’s inauguration, Rhodes spent more than $17,000 on firearms parts, magazines, ammunition and other items, prosecutors say. Around the time of the inauguration, Rhodes told others to organize local militias to oppose the Democratic government, authorities say.

“Patriots entering their own Capitol to send a message to the traitors is NOTHING compared to what is to come,” Rhodes wrote in a message on the evening of Jan. 6.

Defense attorneys have said the Oath Keepers came to Washington only to provide security at events for figures such as Trump ally Roger Stone before the president’s big outdoor rally behind the White House. Rhodes has said there was no plan to attack the Capitol and that those who did acted on their own accord.

Rhodes’ lawyers are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before Jan. 6 were in preparation for orders he expected from Trump — orders that never came.

Rhodes’ lawyer has said his client will eventually take the stand to claim he believed Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act and raise a militia, which Rhodes had asked him to do to prevent Biden from becoming president. Rhodes’ lawyers will argue that what the prosecutors claimed was an illegal conspiracy merely lobbied the president to use a US law.

Prosecutors say Rhodes’ own words show he would act no matter what Trump did. In a December 2020 message, Rhodes wrote that Trump “needs to know that if he fails to act, we will.”

The last successful seditious conspiracy case was against an Egyptian cleric, Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, and nine followers who were convicted of plotting to destroy the United Nations, the FBI building, and two tunnels and a bridge between New York and New Jersey. blow.

