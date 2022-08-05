Jurors Award Sandy Hook Parents $4 Million in Damages

The verdict came after several days of emotional testimony, including 90 minutes on Tuesday when Ms. Lewis personally addressed Mr Jones and asked him why he was deliberately spreading lies about the death of her child, Jesse, 6, who died along with 19 others. graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

“Jesse was a real boy. And I’m a real mother,” Mrs. Lewis told Mr. Jones. Later she admonished him, “Alex, I want you to hear this. As a country, we are more polarized than ever. Part of it is because of you.”

But the most explosive revelation came on Wednesday, when family attorney Mark Bankston revealed that Mr. Jones’ legal team had accidentally sent him the entire contents of Mr. Jones’ cell phone, including at least two years’ worth of money. incriminating text messages that matter now. to the House Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. The committee is investigating the role of Mr. Jones in planning events surrounding the uprising, and Mr. Bankston is now seeking the judge’s approval to deliver the text reports to prosecutors and the Jan. 6 commission.

Mrs. Lewis and Mr. Heslin had filed for $150 million in damages, and Mr. Bankston said he was optimistic about what the jury would award Friday. “You can probably imagine that if a jury returns a verdict of more than $4 million in damages to these plaintiffs, I think the sentence will likely be in that range or higher,” said Mr Bankston. “I think it’s entirely to be expected that we’ll see a nine-figure judgment against Mr. Jones.”