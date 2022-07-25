Jurgen Klopp’s assistant reveals how a Zoom call while on holiday helped seal deal for Luis Diaz

Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders has revealed how a Zoom call-up helped Liverpool convince Luis Diaz to sign for the club in January.

The Colombian moved to the Reds at the start of the calendar year after they signed a £37.5m deal with Porto – sending Tottenham to the winger’s signature.

In his new book ‘Intensity: Inside Liverpool FC – Our Identity’, Ljinders revealed how the prospect of playing with Virgil van Dijk and the Reds’ impressive trophy cabinet ultimately sold the deal.

The Dutch assistant wrote: ‘I was on a skiing holiday with my wife Danielle when our sports director called me during dinner: ‘You and Jürgen need to speak to Luis Diaz in five minutes. We just agree with Porto, but Tottenham is also all-in.

“I joined the call and Jürgen explained to Luis how he would fit into our style and that we would help him.

‘He said join in reference to me’ [the call]”But you’ll be hearing this man a lot more often!”

Jurgen Klopp (right) and Ljinders held a Zoom call with the winger before his move in January

Diaz pictured with Ljinders after arriving at Liverpool training center in February

‘To which I immediately said: ‘But I will explain things more calmly than Sergio’ [Conceicao, the Porto manager]!’ At which Luis laughed.

“I said to him: ‘We want you desperately and have been pushing with our owners and our sporting director for the past month and a half, but you know that these kinds of transfers are not easy to achieve.

“The good thing is that you train with Virgil, Robbo and Trent and they make you so much stronger. Our idea is to create and score; you will have to take these guys apart every day in training, that will make you better.’

‘His agent translated Jürgen’s message and’ [sporting director] Julian Ward said, ‘These two will make you a better player.’ I told him there weren’t many clubs with more history and culture than Porto, but Liverpool was one of them and he would feel this.

‘Julian then walked to the trophy cabinet at AXA (training center) with his phone and ended with: ‘We want to add something to this and that’s why we want you.’

“If the boy wasn’t convinced, he would be now.”

Diaz (left) jogs with the Liverpool squad as they prepare for the season in Austria

The 25-year-old has slipped seamlessly into Liverpool’s attacking vanguard and has made the loss of Sadio Mane in the summer somewhat bearable, knowing a capable replacement is already at the club.

Diaz has already won an EFL Cup and an FA Cup in the few months since his move, as well as a second Champions League medal following their defeat to Real Madrid in May.

He has scored six goals in 26 appearances in all competitions – and you can expect that number to have risen significantly by the end of next season.