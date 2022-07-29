Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to show ‘resilience and a fighting spirit’ ahead of Community Shield

Jurgen Klopp believes a siege mentality could help Liverpool find the extra edge he thinks they need to improve Manchester City this season.

Klopp’s Liverpool team lost just two games in the Premier League last season, but City still took the trophy after a point ahead of them.

With City adding English midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland this summer, Liverpool can’t expect standards to drop in the home of the champions.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should use last season’s frustrations to reinvigorate them

And when asked what he can do to keep up with Pep Guardiola’s team, Klopp said: “We had a big meeting where I told the boys what I expect from them this year.

“I want to use the togetherness we have, the atmosphere we have in the team, the experience we have made for better. That’s how it is. We can grow towards each other, we can be clearer in the things we do.

“What happened last season didn’t drive me crazy and neither did the players. Because it’s part of the deal.

“But if we can do something with it and if we can use it to become even more determined, let’s see. There is no guarantee of any result.

“Everyone wants to hurt us, beat us, take a point against us. That’s perfectly normal, so it’s going to be really tough, but we’ll try anyway.

Darwin Nunez is expected to make his first competitive start in Saturday’s Community Shield

“The things we do are good. Can we do better? Yes.

‘Will that always lead to a better result? That’s not possible because we’ve won a lot of games, but in terms of performance we can definitely improve and that’s what we’re trying to do.

‘We want to create resilience and fighting spirit. Being angry is important in fighting the outside world at this particular moment.

“We can do all these things. We don’t know where it will lead us, but we know it will improve us.’

After losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer, Liverpool’s own big asset is Benfica’s Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

Klopp admitted ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield against City at Leicester’s King Power Stadium that Liverpool are still getting to know their new attacker, but predicted that City could experience similar teething problems spent with Haaland.

Liverpool missed the Premier League title last year despite only losing twice

“They are not used to Erling’s natural runs, just like we are not used to Darwin’s natural runs,” Klopp said. “When Darwin offers a run, we give him the ball all the time, which doesn’t help because often there’s a guy stretching the opponent to create space between the lines, this sort of thing.

“I’m pretty sure they need time for Erling, but that doesn’t mean he can’t already score like he did in the first game he played for them against Bayern.

“Most things in town look like they did last year. How they set up the press, how flexible they are in their own ownership. It is well. It’s very, very good, but so far no real change is apparent.

“For us, we want to be the team that nobody wants to play against. But we need to have more consistency and when we have the ball we need to create new ways.

‘Don’t reinvent ourselves, that’s not necessary, but add new things here and there. We were really working on that.’

Klopp said on Thursday that he believes the preseason has been too short following Liverpool’s entry into the Champions League final in Paris against Real Madrid on May 28.

With that in mind, Liverpool will play an exhibition game behind closed doors the day after their Premier League opener in Fulham next weekend.

“We did that last year too,” he says. “We have to extend our preseason into the season, but most teams will do that.

“I don’t have time today to go into that in depth. If you ask me that question, I look like the only groan or the lonely groan in the corner talking about what players should do.

“I think we all agree, but I’m the only one talking about it. I don’t read newspapers, but not enough people talk about it. The pre-season is generally too short, so we extend it into the season.

“That doesn’t help for the first games, but it does for the long term and that’s the idea.”