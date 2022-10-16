Jurgen Klopp SENT OFF after raging at officials

<!–

Jurgen Klopp was sent to the stands by Anthony Taylor after he lost his cool with the officials after Mohamed Salah was not fouled.

The Liverpool manager stormed down the sidelines, berating the umpires after he believed Salah had committed a foul late in the second half.

In a very fraught and tense match, Taylor claimed Klopp had crossed the line and sent him into the stands after berating the referee and his team.

Taylor had been trying to keep the game flowing the whole time, allowing for some collisions to pass that could have been considered foul play on another day.

Indeed, it was VAR’s intervention early in the second half that prevented Manchester City from taking the lead after Taylor did not consider removing Erling Haaland to Fabinho’s shirt worth a offense.

Klopp, like everyone else in the ground, was sucked into the fraught nature of the game and let the assistant referee know what he thought of Salah’s non-whistling tackle.

Liverpool were looking for their 1-0 advantage as the team was pushed further and further back by City. Egyptian Salah had the ball high in City’s defensive third and appeared to gain time before Bernardo Silva took him down.

More to come.