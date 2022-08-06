Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool’s ‘attitude was not right’ in their opening day draw with Fulham

Jurgen Klopp has blamed poor pitch and his player’s attitude for Liverpool’s disappointing opening day draw with Fulham on Saturday.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw with the newly promoted side when goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave Klopp’s team a point.

The German coach picked up on some issues his side faced on the day, claiming that the pitch was not in good condition and that some players had the wrong ‘attitude’.

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the field conditions at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon

After the game, Klopp said: “The best of the day was the result. The fact that we got a point after a really bad game on my part. Now it is a question of ‘how is that possible?’.

‘The attitude was not good in the beginning, then we wanted to fight back, but you don’t find it easy anymore. The field was dry, we played in their cards… The result is fine, I don’t think we deserve more than that. But the performance can be improved enormously.’

Liverpool struggled to create clear chances in the first half and their luck really changed after three substitutions midway through the second period.

Aleksandar Mitrovic caused all sorts of problems for Liverpool that day by scoring a goal on either side of half-time, giving his side the lead twice in the game.

Darwin Nunez (L) and Mo Salah both scored to save a point for the Merseyside club

Klopp continued: ‘We can’t always hug the boys. We usually do that when they deserve it. It’s not that they didn’t want it, it’s just sometimes you start a game a certain way, which is the opposite of how we wanted to start.

“Everyone was under pressure, we couldn’t really break the lines. Every challenge they won was very positive for them. Any shot on target or whatever. We could have won the game because of course we had the bigger chances, but that would have been too much.’

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss got even more headaches after Thiago Alcantara was sidelined in the 50th minute with an injury.

Klopp suffered another injury when Thiago Alcantara stumbled in the 50th minute

The Reds are currently without Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota in a growing list of injuries.

Liverpool had similar injury issues in the 2020/21 season, where serious injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho saw Liverpool reach their only finish outside the top two in the past four seasons.

The Reds hope to improve on today’s performance when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield next Monday.