Jurgen Klopp says ‘it took me a day’ to get over missed quadruple heartache

Jurgen Klopp insists he hasn’t dwelt on last season’s disappointing climax, in which Liverpool’s quadruple dreams fell apart.

The Reds lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid in May, a week after Klopp’s side were narrowly snatched to the Premier League title by Manchester City.

However, Klopp says he has overcome the crushing disappointment after just one day and is now fully focused on the new season, which kicks off on Saturday when the Merseysiders face City in the Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp was not grumbling for long after Liverpool’s disappointing end to the season

Liverpool lost the Premier League title race and the Champions League final in just six days

“It took me a day and then we had a parade in Liverpool and I was fine with everything,” said Klopp, whose side still had FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes to celebrate.

“Of course we knew it was close. If you have bad luck (happen) at times. It’s sport and we accept the rules.

“One more point is enough after 38 days of play, and one more goal is enough in a football match. We accept that too, so it didn’t take long.

‘What was my conclusion from last season? I don’t think it makes much sense to think that way.

“We played at an incredibly high level, we were consistent, we played good football – not always, but very often. We fought hard. These are all things we need to do again.’

A big change from the side that came so close to winning all the major trophies last season is the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

The Senegal attacker joined the Bundesliga champions after a highly successful six years at Merseyside, winning the Champions League and Premier League and scoring an impressive 120 goals in 269 appearances.

Klopp put the bitter disappointment behind him and turned his attention to the new season ahead

Klopp says he has accepted Sadio Mane’s wish for a new challenge after six outstanding years

Klopp said: “Of course we have had a small change in our team. We lost Sadio, who played on the regular for six years.

“But it always is. We can’t try to stay together forever. We need to make changes and when Sadio came to tell us he wanted to take on a new challenge because it was early enough (at the end of the season), we accepted.

“So we had time to prepare for that situation and we did. And now we have to find togetherness again. That is also very normal.’

Liverpool spent a club-record £85million to replace Mane with Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and the Uruguayan international, who impressed with four goals in a pre-season outing against RB Leipzig, could make his full-length debut this weekend.