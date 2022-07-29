Jurgen Klopp reveals Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered injury ahead of the Community Shield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a ‘serious’ hamstring injury in pre-season.

The 28-year-old was forced out in the first half of the Reds’ 2-0 friendly win over Crystal Palace in Singapore earlier this month.

It comes as a big blow to Oxlade-Chamberlain as he enters the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Scans have shown that the injury will not require surgery for the hamstring knock, but Klopp has revealed that the midfielder will now have to wait a significant period of time on the sidelines.

Leading up to Saturday’s Community Shield game with Manchester City, the Liverpool boss said: ‘Oxlade takes longer [than a few weeks]it is a serious hamstring injury.

“A hamstring – we all hate this word but it’s an injury and it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one. Does he need surgery? No.’

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a departure from the Reds this summer, with West Ham reportedly showing interest in the Englishman.

The midfielder has fallen in the pecking order at Liverpool and has not played for the club since March.

However, the 28-year-old impressed in pre-season this summer, showing his versatility with a remarkable performance in an advanced role during the Manchester United friendly.

The injury is thwarting Klopp’s plans for the coming season as it reduces his midfield options. The Reds noticeably missed the catch of reported midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni earlier in the summer.

Liverpool want to bridge the gap with Premier League champions Manchester City. The Reds had dramatically clinched the league title by a single point on the last day of last season.

And Liverpool will face the Citizens in the Community Shield at King Power Stadium on Saturday as both sides battle for their first silverware of the season.