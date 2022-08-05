Jurgen Klopp rants that winter World Cup makes him ‘ANGRY’ to talk about on the eve of new season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not happy with this year’s World Cup – he insists the Qatar tournament is happening at the wrong time and for the wrong reasons.

The German spoke to the press ahead of Liverpool’s opening day meeting with Fulham on Saturday and said talking about the World Cup makes him “angry”.

Klopp was asked whether the new Premier League season is still a marathon or now two sprints thanks to the World Cup in the winter and that sparked a spectacular diatribe.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says football governing bodies should think about the players

‘The second part is certainly not a sprint because December 26 is the first race I think and until May. That’s not a sprint. I understand the question, but I don’t see a real answer.

“I haven’t heard anyone say ‘it’s a sprint and we have to prepare very differently’ – we didn’t. We prepared as we had to. For 15, 16 matches you prepare as you should prepare.

“If all the players have a break, it’s not a problem, it’s pretty good. It’s like a winter break like I had when I played a lot in Germany. Four weeks, such a winter break. That’s good, we know what to do with that. But other players will be playing the World Cup for a long time to come. It’s just… just not OK.

“It’s been decided a long time ago, for how everyone says the ‘right reasons’ and that’s it. If you make it to the semi-finals, you’re already pretty busy and the rest starts a week later.

“With these things, I wasn’t mad at all before I came in, but when we started talking about it, I got really mad.

“Ultimately, my problem is that, as far as everyone knows it’s not right, no one talks about it often enough to change it. Something has to change. You can’t just keep top players looking at them all the time. “Oh my god, aren’t they amazing?” That does not work.

Klopp: ‘Something has to change’ with the pressure and demands placed on top players

‘It’s just like the climate. We all know we need to change, but no one really asks what to do. And I’m in it too, there’s no doubt about it.

‘[But I don’t know] why not talk about it and just do it right and say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, FIFA, UEFA, Premier League, FA, please go talk to each other.’

“There has to be one meeting where they’re all together and the only topic – the most important part of this game – has to be the players. It has not happened yet, because the managers are almost sitting on a chair. We’re in-out, in-out, in-out, why should we worry about long-term effects and things like that. I’ve been here for a while and so have a few others so we talk about it every now and then but the rest has its own interest and that doesn’t make it any easier.

“So this World Cup is happening at the wrong time for the wrong reasons. But everything is fine.’

Both Jordan Henderson and Virgil Van Dijk will likely be busy at the World Cup this winter

Liverpool will lose key men like Jordan Henderson, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and many others to the Qatar flagship, but players like Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Andrew Robertson will not leave because their countries failed to qualify.

It is clear that players not involved in the upcoming World Cup will nevertheless head to the Middle East as part of the club’s winter training camp taking place in Dubai.

Klopp says he has had talks with other managers about the workload of players in today’s game and it seems Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is on the same page.

Thomas Tuchel says players are already thinking about the World Cup in November

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the new season, the former PSG manager said players are already thinking about the tournament, which kicks off in November.

‘It doesn’t make much sense. The players are already very focused on this World Cup. It’s a good thing they’re getting back in shape. That’s a shame, because they’re already thinking about November.

“We’ll see in October how it affects players and performance. They will come back physically and emotionally exhausted. Five days later we have Boxing Day. Players are excited about the World Cup and we are trying to turn it around and use it.”