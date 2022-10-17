Jurgen Klopp is accused of ‘irresponsibly whipping up tensions’ by Man City

<!–

Manchester City feel Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is “irresponsible” escalating tensions ahead of Sunday’s game at Anfield after trouble broke out.

City boss Pep Guardiola was attacked with coins on the sidelines, while City also claim their team bus was hit by an object as they left Anfield.

The Times Report that City were not at all impressed with Klopp’s comments in his pre-match press conference, with Manchester believing he aroused hostility ahead of a match with a history of incidents.

“There are three clubs in world football that can do what they want financially,” Klopp said at his press conference on Friday.

Klopp was referring to City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, who are all withdrawing from the Gulf States.

In general, Klopp praised City, calling them the ‘best’ team in the world and Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

But Sunday’s game was marred by a series of off-field incidents with high tensions between the two rivals.

After Manchester City disallowed a goal from Phil Foden, Guardiola was targeted with three coins – worth £2.50 in total.

Man City claim Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp flared tensions ahead of Sunday’s game at Anfield with comments about City, PSG and Newcastle’s wealth

During Sunday’s clash, City boss Pep Guardiola (left) was targeted with coins from home fans, while City also claimed an object was thrown at their team bus as they exited Anfield Road (right)

City’s backroom staff claimed during last season’s encounter that they were spat on by supporters sitting behind the dugout. A subsequent investigation found no evidence to support this claim, The Times reports.

Liverpool have vowed to study CCTV footage and issue lifelong suspensions to fans who threw coins at Guardiola.

“Next time they will do better,” Guardiola said when asked about coin throwing.

‘They haven’t got me. They tried, but they couldn’t get me. They got it on the bus years ago, but not this time.’

Tensions persisted in the end with two ‘despicable’ chants clearly audible in reference to the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters.

City fans have been accused of ruining the Anfield end and singing Hillsborough chants – something both clubs have strongly condemned

City condemned both the chants, which were greeted with booing from the home fans, and the offensive graffiti in the hall, with Liverpool making their sole statement.

“We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants about the tragedies in the away section football stadium during today’s game at Anfield,” Liverpool said.

‘The hall in the branch was also daubed with similar graffiti.

“We know the impact such behavior has on the families, survivors and everyone involved in such disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City to do our utmost to ensure that these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

It’s a match with a history of incidents and allegations of a missile hitting City’s bus as they exited Anfield Road, marking the away coach’s third target.

City’s bus was previously targeted, with Liverpool fans throwing bottles and cans ahead of a Champions League game in April 2018

In 2018, ahead of a Champions League clash, the City coach was appointed and before that, ‘bottles and stones’ would be thrown at the team bus after a defeat in April 2014.

Klopp was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor in the 86th minute as the drama continued until the end of the match, which Liverpool won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mohamed Salah.

The German manager was shown a red card after arguing with officials over their decision not to award a free kick to Salah late in the game.

Klopp currently stands to miss their next appearance against West Ham on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

After the grueling encounter, City remain second but the pace slows against league-leaders Arsenal as Klopp’s side moves into the top half of the Premier League table.

Klopp’s own anger boiled over in the heat of the moment as he was sent off for a rant at one of the assistant referees