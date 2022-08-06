Jurgen Klopp insits recent arrivals will not distract Mo Salah in the battle for the Golden Boot

Jurgen Klopp is adamant Mohamed Salah will not be affected by the arrival of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez in his pursuit of the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Liverpool boss praised his talisman attacker’s commitment to the club and added that he believed Salah could score an incredible 34 or 35 goals this season.

Salah has dominated the charts in recent years and with the arrival of Nunez and Haaland, he could now be part of a five-horse race, including Harry Kane and Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min, with whom he shared the award last season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah not to be distracted by Premier League new lads Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez in the race for the Golden Boot

Salah shared the Golden Boot with Son Heung-Min last season and won three of the last five

Klopp said: “I don’t think he thinks too much about other players or how often they score. Maybe he’ll do it in May when he’s hopefully 34 or 35 and the other two 32. I don’t see that until then.

“New strikers are coming. In Germany, when Robert Lewandowski left, [the questions were]: ‘Who will be the new goalscorer?’ That’s what they discussed.

GOLD BOOTS ODDS Erling Haaland: 13/5 Mohammed Salah: 9/2 Harry Kane: 5/1 Gabriel Jesus: 1/11 Heung-min son: 13/1 Darwin Nunez: 13/1 Cristiano Ronaldo: 17/1 Raheem Sterling: 22/1 Opportunities offered by Betfair

“I don’t know, people are motivated by different things, I think Mo’s biggest motivation is to win and score football matches, that’s definitely the case.”

The German manager was equally effusive in his praise of Salah’s commitment to Liverpool after the 30-year-old was linked with an Anfield departure.

Salah was set to enter the final year of his contract this year and could have potentially walked away from Anfield on a free deal before putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal that would keep him at the club until at least 2025.

But Klopp believes any contract uncertainty would have had no impact on Salah’s performance and would only have been a concern for the media.

He said: ‘Mo would have been the same person, I’m 100 percent sure he could have pushed that aside, but you wouldn’t stop asking and that’s the problem we face all the time.

‘It helps much better to know as much as possible about the season after a year, but that is not so relevant in the year itself.

“I’ve worked with players in that and one day not seen it and I, as a player, would be more affected by this fact that I don’t know where I will be next year than these players.

‘It was Gini [Georginio Wijnaldum]Emre Can, it was Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund, these guys are real professionals, but we live in a world where everything matters and you have questions all the time.”